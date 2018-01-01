Canyons heal from fire, but wilderness still threatened by invasive species of the human variety

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Even before the Aliso and Woods Canyon fire, our wilderness was besieged by another threat, humans. A lot of them. And who knows that better than Orange County Parks Operations Manager, Barbara Norton, who started as a ranger here 19 years ago, and Hallie Jones, executive director of Laguna Canyon Foundation (LCF), who was born and raised in the canyon.

So, when I sat down with them to talk about the state of the trails, I knew I’d get the straight story, and I did.

Although it’s been less than three weeks since the fire raged through Aliso and Woods Canyons on June 2, devastating 178 acres, the healing and rebirth have begun, as evidenced just last week by Jones when she was recently surveying the burn area.

“I was excited to see a new tarantula nest,” she says.

Underground dwellers return

This tarantula must have (smartly) retreated underground during the fire. According to Jones, because the fire burned over the ground, a lot of ground dwellers were able to return. (Though some animals did not survive: two fawns, some rabbits, squirrels and a few snakes.)

Asked if people visiting the entrance to the burned area have been cooperative, Jones says, “People have been very compliant. Volunteers from LCF, outreach and restoration are handing out flyers detailing the consequence of going out onto the black areas and stomping around. There have been four stations manned with 12 people in shifts since the fire.”

As reported by Norton, Dripping Cave was severely damaged and will be closed for an unspecified amount of time due to realignment. “Overall,” she says, “there was a lot of damage structurally and to habitat.”

The slope at Coyote Run needs repair, but the trail will be open in a few months.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Ed Baranowski

Fire damage to Coyote Run

Norton explains, “Fires are a natural process of the environment and help prevent the buildup of dead vegetation and assist in maintaining a diversity of plants and animals. Fires have the potential to become devastating in areas that haven’t burned in a long period of time. They burn hotter and are more destructive to both wildlife and humans. The normal fire regime for the coastal sage scrub plant community is approximately 25-40 years. This area hadn’t burned in over 80 years.”

As stated by OC Parks, “The blackened hillsides may appear lifeless, however, natural recovery is already underway. The ash contains rich nutrients that will aid habitat regeneration.”

Jones says, “Once things start growing, we should see some interesting species we haven’t seen in the wild, fire followers like bush mallow, fire weed, and poppies.”

She emphasizes, “The public needs to understand how fragile the area is and be patient. It’s like burning skin, it takes a while to heal and gentle treatment for the good of the land.

For the good of the land

And “for the good of the land” takes a different turn as Jones and Norton address the invasive species: the hikers, bikers, and walkers who visit the trails but don’t stay on the authorized ones.

When asked if wilderness visitors get upset when confronted about being on an unauthorized trail, Norton says, “Extremely upset. Some have a sense of entitlement and don’t understand the consequences of their behavior. We have worked closely with LCF for decades on this. We cover the unauthorized trails with brush over with rocks and cactus, and people remove them. The unauthorized trails are based on review by agencies and biologists, in order to develop a balanced and scrutinized plan. The ones dictated for use are based on habitat sensitivity.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Hikers enjoy authorized trail

Jones adds, “The trails are closed for a reason, it could be a bobcat den, a sensitive rare plant or nesting birds two feet off the ground. There is a huge negative impact by people going where they’re not supposed to be.”

And she further emphasizes, “This area was created as wilderness habitat first and foremost, not for recreation. Recreation is secondary. The first concern is the protection of this critical and rare habitat.

And they both agree that there often seems to be a lack of awareness of other trail users by visitors, the savvy that park education and experience brings.

Sometimes even preparation is an issue. Norton points out that often park visitors wear improper footwear, and don’t bring water. “They should have one liter per hour in temps over 70. They don’t have accurate expectations of what they’re going to encounter.

Unauthorized trail use penalized

How do some of the violators react? “Some are not cooperative when they have an ‘enforcement’ contact,” Norton says. “As park rangers and sworn police officers, we have the authority to levy fines up to $500. The amount progressively up with each offense. Then they can be evicted from the park, from 30 to 90 days and up to a year and then permanent eviction.” And she added that they have done some of these. Although it sounds difficult to enforce, they get a copy of the perpetrator’s license.

She notes some trail user issues, in particular, the recent one, in which a confrontation occurred between a hiker and mountain biker, resulting in injuries to the hiker. “And we’re seeing more and more of this behavior,” Norton says. “There are more people and more conflicts.”

Jones points out, “There’s a general lack of courtesy with both hikers and bikers, and a lack of wilderness ethics and the correct way to behave in a wilderness park. Everyone must be aware of other trail users.”

The impact of increased visitors on the wilderness habitat

With the aid of social media and word of mouth, the park is experiencing more and more visitors. “Attendance is up 15 percent, and it’s gone up 5 percent per year for the past few years,’ Jones notes.

With this influx of people, the question arises, “What is the sustainable impact of the increase? How many people will the land hold before causing irreparable damage to the environment?”

In response to this question, OC Parks is considering many solutions: rolling closures, trail closures, closures to certain user groups or limiting the number of visitors at one time (quotas) as do some national parks.

However, nothing has been decided.

Norton says, “We are keenly aware that there are certain trail issues, and they have increased the past few years. We’re trying to find a solution to make it a safe environment.”

Neither Jones nor Norton has any qualms about addressing their priorities.

“Being in the park is a privilege, not a right,” says Norton. “Be courteous on the trails and gracious in following the general rules.”

Jones says, “My number one priority is habitat restoration.”

The LCF website sums up the nonprofit’s position: “Our open space is in jeopardy. We’re battling the impacts of increased park use, invasive species that dominate our coastal sage scrub habitat, environmental degradation from people who wander off trail, and development pressures encroaching on our wilderness.”

Due to the sheer number of increased visitors, those in charge of finding a solution that protects the habitat and is safe for visitors have a tough and unenviable assignment.

For more information, go to www.lagunacanyon.org or www.ocparks.org.