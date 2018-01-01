Sea Lions for Service Members program at Pacific Marine Mammal Center aids veterans & sea lions alike

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) has designed programs to help members of the military, children at risk, and children in hospitals, as well as classrooms struggling to afford field trip experiences to learn about ocean conservation.

Donors can make a difference in both the lives of the animals and to one of these special groups in need. Each program is free of charge to each group.

Michele Hunter, Director of Animal Care At PMMC, and Claire Horseman, SSMS participant, making fish smoothies for recovering patients

Sea Lions for Service Members is a donor and grant funded program intended to bring recently returned military service members to PMMC to discover and assist with rescue and rehabilitation work.

During the program, veterans witness the struggle of animals fighting health battles, and how these patients must integrate into a foreign environment and later prepare for going back to their ocean home.

PMMC Events and Public Relations Coordinator Krysta Higuchi says, “We have had four participants since the program began last year, including members of the US Coast Guard, Marines and Veterans.”

Release of “Ensign” with Claire Horseman

One of the participants who completed the program, Claire Horseman of the US Coast Guard, says, “I really enjoyed the program all the way through. The presentation you showed the first day was great as it gave background and history on PMMC, ways the animals are affected by the humans and environment, and it was easy to draw parallels between our experiences.

“Being able to see the animals come in and make progress as they recover gives me hope that things will get better and won’t remain this way for long. I just need to take note from them to stay strong, keep things light and try not to take life so seriously...splash around and be a bit silly sometimes.

“I really like how they are released with a buddy...so they don’t start their new journey alone. They have someone they can count on...you can see it in the way they check on each other when they are released, refusing to leave the other behind. Thank you so much for the amazing opportunity! I am forever grateful.”

(L-R) Kirsten Donald, Director of Education PMMC, Claire Horseman, and Michele Hunter after Ensign release

While service members aid the animals in the rehabilitation process, a healing process happens for both. The program culminates with the veteran opening a crate and sending a sea lion back home. Observing the seal and sea lions’ recovery and return to a normal life at sea can provide a sense of hope that the veterans can draw upon to realize they can accomplish the same.

To support this program or for more information, go to www.pacificmmc.org or call (949) 494-3050.

PMMC is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd.