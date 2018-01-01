Travel isn’t always pretty – but glaciers are pretty awesome

Story and photos by LYNETTE BRASFIELD

Travel isn’t always pretty. It isn’t always comfortable… But that’s okay. The journey changes you; it should change you. It leaves marks on your memory, on your consciousness, on your heart, and on your body. You take something with you. Hopefully, you leave something good behind.

—Anthony Bourdain





No, travel isn’t always pretty. Of course, my travel tales pale into insignificance next to those of the late great Anthony Bourdain, quoted above, who really experienced travel – he didn’t just “go on vacation.”

But anyway, here are some of our first-world challenges this last week…

On the first day of our vacation in Alaska, gale-force winds prevented my husband Bill and I from boarding Discovery, the 65-foot fishing boat that was to take us and five other couples as well as four crew around Prince William Sound to see glaciers and wildlife.

So on the second day, we took a tour around Anchorage, heard several horrifying Sarah Palin stories, and viewed Earthquake Park.

On the third day of our (six-day) vacation, about to enter the timed-entry tunnel to Whittier, where we would finally get on board, one of the women in our group had a seizure. “She’s gone!” her husband cried out when she went limp. We gawked in horror. Luckily she didn’t die but it took a while to figure that out…so inconsiderate. (Joking.)

At this point, with the rain now cloaking the van in a gray sheet, rendering our surroundings invisible, we wondered why on earth we had spent thousands to glamp on a small boat just to see a bunch of ice moving down a mountainside. Barely moving! Not perceptively moving! I mean! We could have put hardwood floors in the bedroom. Visited our son in New York several times. Eaten out hundreds of times.

Eventually the ambulance arrived to take her away.

Click on photo for a larger image

Close quarters: We folded ourselves on to our bunk beds at night

On board, yay! We folded ourselves into our cabins, about half the size of the average Sawdust booth – not unexpected but certainly a Houdini-like experience.

All coveted the bathroom but agreed to take a shower only every other day.

Our travel companions were nice people, but we learned more about their health or lack of it than we really wanted to know…strokes, anyone? Heart attacks? Failing knees? I have tips for you!

But –

Travel can be very pretty, too.

We saw kittiwakes nesting on hillsides and watched puffins fly to their nests. We donned raingear and took a great hike and I learned about chocolate lilies and marshland and hybrid orchids. I learned how bouncy bog can be and saw the trails of river otters.

I discovered I was not good at kayaking unless going in a straight line, with the current, and with the wind at my back. And so, attempting to dock, instead I paddled n great circles around the boat, resembling, I’m sure, a frantic waterborne moth. (A happy one.)

Click on photo for a larger image

The toe of Mearse Glacier in Prince William Sound

And the next day, how glorious! Sun-spackled ice floated around the boat. We arrived at Meares Glacier in Prince William Sound, one of very few advancing glaciers. We watched six-story chunks of ice calve from the jagged surface and crash into the silver-gray water, creating a wave that moments later rocked the Discovery like a cradle.

I loved the crackle and the thunder and the gunshot sounds that spoke of crevasses forming and the forward crunch of the frozen white river. The glacier’s movement may not have been visible, but it was undoubtedly audible.

Hugh Rose, our naturalist guide, and our captain, Dean, took us bushwhacking through old-growth forest (2,500 year-old trees!) to a spot literally yards from the glacier’s blue face. Indescribable: and that’s the beauty of travel; some sights just can’t be reproduced.

We met Oyster Dave, who told us fascinating facts about oysters and the pesky starfish that eat them alive.

Click on photo for a larger image

We bushwhacked this close to the glacier, which had knocked down 2,500 year-old trees

Then, on the final day, we kayaked through blocks of ice at the base of Harvard Glacier, an activity which reminded me of the Enterprise hurtling through an asteroid belt, and though I didn’t hurtle, I also didn’t capsize. Hooray! I had a great conversation about jellyfish with one of the crew, not that there were any jellyfish around, but we both happened to know of the same book (obviously, about jellyfish) – and Tori’s passion is jellyfish.

We also saw a bear, a humpback whale, otters and harbor seals who periscoped up as we paddled past the ice floes.

It was a great, if short and wet trip.

And, yes, Anthony Bourdain, the sights and sounds of the glaciers have marked my memory, my consciousness and my heart, while the bugs made their marks on my body. And I left my jellyfish book behind for the crewmember with whom I bonded, even though I hadn’t finished it (Spineless), much to her delight – so that was good.

I can say I’m glad to be back home. There’s just something about Laguna – and so I often feel that I have no need to leave this beautiful place.

But Laguna doesn’t have glaciers. Or puffins. Or green Lord-of-the-Rings old-growth forests.

Pretty or not, there’s always a reason to travel to strange places.

Anthony Bourdain is now in the most unknown of Parts Unknown. I hope he’s loving it there.