Vote for the People’s Choice Winners of LB’s 2018 photo contest: deadline Sunday, July 8

The City of Laguna Beach recently asked for locals’ perspective on life in Laguna Beach, and residents responded with 188 pictures from 66 photographers. For the 2018 contest, photographers submitted high-resolution photographs fitting the theme Daily Life in Laguna Beach.

The voting deadline to choose the winners of the People’s Choice of LB 2018 Photo Contest is almost here. At 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 8, the voting will end.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Deadline to vote for People’s Choice Photo Contest Winner 2018 is July 8: here is a beautiful photo by Mary Hurlbut to inspire contestants

There are three categories: Environment, Daily Life, and Sunsets.

Residents are asked to vote for their three favorites in each category for a total of nine. The People’s Choice winners will receive recognition at a City Council Meeting, be featured on the City’s social media channels, and be posted in a gallery on the City’s website.

It is expected that the City will announce the winners by early August. To vote, go to www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/community/photo_contest/default.htm.