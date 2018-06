Where’s Maggi – the answers!

There’s Pan, playing his flute. Several of our readers have seen this little guy. He’s perched on South Coast Highway at Oak Street.

Who knew he was there? John Walker chimed in first, followed by William Kail, Kristen Purll, Cathy Bosko, Suzanne Mellor, and Pamela Polzin.

Thanks for checking in!

Maggi promises another photo mystery coming up on Friday. Stay tuned!

Pan statue – on Coast Hwy at Oak Sreet