Former Pageant of the Masters narrator (1994 – 2010) Skip Conover dies

Skip Conover was the narrator of the Pageant of the Masters – Laguna’s annual, world-famous celebration of art in “living pictures” – from 1994 through 2010, a 17-year tenure during which he never missed a performance.

Seated in his soundproof booth at the back of the Irvine Bowl every night during each of those summer runs, he reveled in entertaining his audiences with stories of artists’ lives. Staff and volunteers at the Pageant who knew Conover were saddened to hear of his death on Friday, June 15.

Skip Conover

“Skip Conover” was born Hugh Distelhurst, and he’d already amassed an impressive list of professional credits as a musician and voiceover artist before getting the nod to take over as Pageant narrator in 1994. A sampling of his credits in radio, TV and film, included work for the Academy Awards, the Olympics, Time-Life videos, movie trailers and 15 years narrating US Navy training films. And even though he was the clear choice from a large field of contenders for the narrating job, Conover was aware he was replacing a legend. For the previous 20 years, Thurl Ravenscroft, the original voice of Tony the Tiger and an oft-heard voice at Disneyland, had been the “voice of the Pageant.” Of his predecessor, Conover often said, humbly, “Thurl is my hero.”

When Diane Challis Davy became Pageant director in 1995, Conover had just completed his second summer there. She remembered with great fondness her collaboration and friendship with Skip. She especially enjoyed his rascally sense of humor and his work ethic.

“One of his favorite expressions,” she recalled, was illegitimi non carborundum, a fake Latin phrase that he roughly translated as ‘Don’t let the bastards get you down.’” Challis Davy also acknowledged, “Like Thurl, Skip loved the job, and hated to give it up.” Ironically, both Ravenscroft and Conover ultimately chose to retire when knee pain made the climb to the booth at the back of the Irvine Bowl impossible.

Dan Duling, who has served as scriptwriter for Ravenscroft, then Conover and now Richard Doyle, said of his longtime colleague, “Skip was a pro. It was a pleasure and privilege to work with him and listen to him take our audiences on all manner of storytelling journeys.” Duling added, “Skip brought a contemporary and conversational approach to the material that drew you in. And his years as a musician paid dividends as well. Where some narrators lead and expect the orchestra to follow them, Skip had a gift for picking up the rhythm of the music and marrying his narration to its tempos.”

For 17 seasons, Skip Conover not only showed up to do his job as Pageant narrator, he embraced it, worked to make it better and was always his toughest critic. To everyone who worked with him there, Skip remained a devoted friend and loyal ally who enjoyed a good joke and absolutely loved a bad one.