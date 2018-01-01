Fabulous Frieda, Pet of the Week, is looking for a friendly new home

Frieda is currently the Pet of the Week. She is a six-month-old female spayed Jack Russell terrier mix. She is very sweet and loves attention. Additionally, she loves being active and having children around, but would need a fenced yard. Currently, she is in need of a new owner, and is hoping someone will come visit her and bring her in. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, hopes to see Frieda adopted as soon as possible.

Frieda is ready for a new adventure

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. Call (949) 497-3552 or go to the website for information on adoption procedures: www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.