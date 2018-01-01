Paint out with Mentor Lisa Mozzini-McDill will be presented by LPAPA on July 10

Join LPAPA Signature Artist Lisa Mozzini-McDill at a picturesque Orange County, California plein air painting location for a fun and informative LPAPA Mentor Paint Out & Painting Demonstration on Tuesday, July 10 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Come to enjoy watching Lisa’s painting demo, then set up and paint alongside her and other LPAPA members…or just come to watch the demo and meet other LPAPA Members.

Lisa Mozzini-McDill will mentor students

Members are invited to bring up to two paintings for a Mentor critique.

LPAPA’s mentored paint outs are free for LPAPA Members who may register to bring one guest who is interested in learning more about joining LPAPA as an Artist or Supporter Member (a maximum of five registered guest passes are available for each mentor paint out event).

Non-Members (who are not registered as a guest by a LPAPA Member or have already received a previous 2018 guest pass) may attend for a $10 event fee to enjoy watching the painting demonstration as well as have the opportunity to meet and paint with LPAPA Members.

Paid event fees are not refundable but may be transferred with advance notice. Please note that the Mentor’s painting critique time is reserved for LPAPA Artists, Student and Signature Members or at the discretion of the Mentor Artist.

LPAPA Mentor paint outs are presented in connection with LPAPA’s mission and commitment to its art education programs.

Location details to be provided with registration confirmation. Limited to 20 participants.

Visit www.lpapa.org for more information.