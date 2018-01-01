Pole position(ing) will take place on June 26 and 28

If you see what appears to be a giant toothpick hanging from a helicopter in the sky on Thursday June 28, have no fear: Laguna is not vying for some obscure Guinness Book of Records mention.

No, it is simply Southern California Edison performing helicopter operations to replace two poles located in the canyon between Canyon Acres Dr and Alta Laguna Park.

SCE will use a helicopter to transport crews to prepare the site on Monday, June 25 and Tuesday, June 26. On Thursday, June 28, the helicopter will be used to place the new poles.

The landing zone and staging area for the helicopter will be located at the trailhead north of Alta Laguna Park. The trails in the vicinity of the staging area will be temporarily closed while the helicopter is operating in the staging area for no more than 10 to 30-minute intervals.

Hours of operations will vary each day. Signs will be posted and flag persons will alert the public of the temporary closures.

For questions or concerns, please contact JC Holt, Construction Coordinator with Pro Energy Services, Inc. at (909) 781-3973.