Scott Froschauer’s “Word on the Street” installation dedicated in Heisler Park on Sunday, July 1

A new public installation will be dedicated on Sunday, July 1 at 5 p.m. in Heisler Park at Jasmine and Cliff Dr. “Word on the Street” by Scott Froschauer, a Los Angeles-based artist, has repurposed the visual language of street signs and their authoritative voice into street art that toys with the viewer’s understanding and perception of public space and the role of art in it.

Froschauer says, “I like to imagine that people might walk past a sign and assume that it is just a typical mundane warning until that moment they recognize it as out of the ordinary. Hopefully that moment might lead viewers to wonder if other pieces might be “hidden” anywhere in their daily lives. In this way the work aims to change how the viewer interacts with the world at large.”

Example of Scott Froschauer’s work - “Word on the Street”

Froschauer is an experimental artist and art fabricator in Los Angeles. His fine artwork covers a broad range of subjects and materials from ephemeral street art and experiential narrative events to gunpowder illustration and alternative technique photography to practical sculpture and many large scale pieces for the Burning Man Festival, including the fabrication of The Church Trap, a large scale sculpture which was featured in numerous publications. He also fabricated RuckusRoots’ 2015 Wild Art sculpture, for the LA Zoo.

Aiming to give viewers a positive yet momentary emotional lift, messaging in “The Words on The Street” are simple yet thought provoking, with self-love and compassion at the core of their statements. Froschauer hopes that people who see his signs start to see and spread positivity for everyone.

By using the materials and visual language of street signs, but replacing the traditional negative wording (Stop, Do Not Enter, Wrong Way…) with positive affirmations, “The Word on the Street” seeks to provide something that is missing from our daily visual diet.

For more information on Scott Froschauer, go to www.scottfroschauer.com.