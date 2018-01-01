Among those honored by the LBBC, Keith Kesler receives Harry Lawrence Award for graffiti removal

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

It was fitting that the Laguna Beach Beautification Council (LBBC) Awards to honor those who have beautified Laguna took place in one of the most stunning places in the city, The Ranch (and that Mark Christy, owner of The Ranch, was commended as well).

Sixty LBBC members and guests watched as honoree after honoree accepted awards for their achievements in enhancing the city’s environment.

However, one resident, who wages a constant battle to keep Laguna looking spiffy, received a special honor. After reading about Keith Kesler’s war on graffiti in a recent edition, LBBC President George Weiss decided Kesler should be recognized for his single-handed work in helping to keep Laguna graffiti free. In just 10 months, Kesler removed 1,000 tags and continues to be relentless in his quest.

Last Thursday, at the LBBC awards, Kesler was presented with the “Harry Lawrence Award” for his selfless work on graffiti removal throughout Laguna Beach.

Click on photo for larger image

Keith Kesler receives Harry Lawrence Award

Weiss says, “Laguna’s public art, elegant edifices, and imaginative seating areas for vista viewing have been under attack by anonymous taggers who deface these works with graffiti. Unknown to most Lagunatics, we had a stealth, anonymous super hero scrubbing away these disfigurements when they appeared, Keith Kesler.”

Although honoring a resident for graffiti removal may be a new concept, for almost 50 years, the LBBC has been awarding residents and businesses Beautification Awards for their contributions in beautifying Laguna Beach. And the Harry Lawrence Award is a special one with a long history.

The LBBC was founded in 1952 by Harry Lawrence, “Mr. Laguna,” who devoted his life to beautifying Laguna Beach. His first project was a large one – the first real cleanup of Coast Highway and Laguna Canyon Road – with removal of scrub and weeds, consistent curbing, and planting of native plants, trees and succulents. He called in the Marines and the Laguna Rotary Club for assistance, and their committed work still shows today in Laguna’s gorgeous landscaping.

Click on photo for larger image

Jessica deStefano, designer of Laguna Beach Library Garden

The Harry Lawrence Star of Excellence Award was conceived in 2013 as a way to honor his memory, and to acknowledge a resident of business that has shown exceptional passion for the beautification of Laguna Beach. This is only the third time the Harry Lawrence Award has been presented; the first two went to Bob Borthwick and Ann Christoph.

Winners included:

Residential Awards: James & Ann Shea, Clark & Gregory Collins, The Duensing Family, The Sproule Family, Dr. Stefanie Fightlin & Todd MacCallum, Alexander Brown & Patricia Rinaldi, Dr. Haresh Jhangiani and Dr. Mohammad Ala, Carolyn Brown.

Business Awards: The Ranch at Laguna Beach, Mark Christy, owner; Dora Wexell Orgill & Mark Orgill, Another Kind Restaurant & Frontage Road; Jessica deStefano, designer, The Laguna Beach Library Garden; Dawson Cole Gallery, Marty Raichle; The City of Laguna Beach, Shohreh Dupuis, City of Laguna Beach Public Works – Lemon Scented Eucalyptus, Catalina and Los Robles; The City of Laguna Beach, Shohreh Dupuis, California Pepper – City Parking Lot #2, Ocean Avenue;

The City of Laguna Beach, Shohreh Dupuis, California Sycamore – Laguna Beach Water District Office.

Click on photo for larger image

Brittany Ryan, artist/sculptor, Walking People at LCAD

Art In Public Space/City Projects Awards: Green Man with Red Birds, artist, Julia Klemek (accepted by her family); Voyager, Linda Brunker artist (accepted by Jan Sattler, former arts commissioner); Tide Pool Kraken & Strand of Life, Casey Parlette, artist; Canyon Walkers, Brittany Ryan, artist/sculptor LCAD faculty; 777 LCR-Art A Fair exterior murals; Okuda San Miguel, international artist; South Laguna Village Green Park, Ann Christoph, landscape architect; Brown’s Park, James Dockstader, landscape architect.

Harry Lawrence Award: Keith Kesler for Exceptional Community Dedication

BJ Peterson, a new member of the LBBC, says of Kesler’s work, “I knew him before this and what he was doing. Graffiti is hard to combat, but he’s done a wonderful service for the community. He did it without anyone knowing.”

Until now of course. Upon receiving his award, Kesler said, “My motivation is that I hate graffiti. I’m obsessed with it.”

So, apparently, he won’t be giving up his battle on tags anytime soon, and that’s a good thing.

For further information, go to www.lagunabeachbeautificationcouncil.com.