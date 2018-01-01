KX 93.5 is hosting the second annual “Radio Camp”

KX 93.5, Laguna Beach’s FM radio station, will welcome students ages 11-18 to its second annual “Radio Camp” this summer, sponsored by Cox Communications.

Campers will learn to host, edit, produce, and execute a live radio show with training from station founder Tyler Russell. Each camper will leave with a flash drive of their on-air productions and the knowledge of how to create their own show or Podcast from home with professional skills.

KX staff members and radio personalities, Tyler Russell, Jason Feddy, and Steph Weaver-Weinberg, with KX Radio Campers. The camp sessions are July 9 – August 3.

“In addition to giving students something fun and engaging to do this summer, our goal is to inspire the next generation of radio journalists who will be responsible for carrying the torch in this challenging medium,” said Russell. “Radio has to stay important, and it’s up to our kids that it does.”

Each week of camp will also include an on-site day at the Cox Communications Orange County Headquarters, where campers will get to engage with Cox staff and learn about some of the latest in technology.

Russell suggests that any student interested in performing, broadcasting, journalism, acting, hosting or any type of entertainment medium will gain necessary experience from radio camp not offered at school.

KX 93.5 Radio Camp has three sessions that each run for five days from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost per camper is $195.

The sessions: 101A (ages 11-14) July 9 – 13, 101B (ages 14-18) July 23 – 27, 201 (ages 11-18) July 30 – Aug 3.

Radio camp 201 will delve deeper into show production and hosting techniques for graduates of a 101 session.

To sign up, go to www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/community/recreation.