Fun LitLaguna workshop takes place at Sawdust on Monday at 5 p.m.

One of our Literary Laureates, Suzanne Redfearn, tells Stu News about a literary workshop that sounds like a lot of fun. The first will be held on Monday at 5 p.m. at the Sawdust. Come one, come all.

(Lojo Simon, our other Lit Laureate, explains what she’s up to this summer in our article on where Lagunans go on vacation. Like Suzanne, she’s also busy working on projects that Lagunans will love.)

Photo courtesy Suzanne Redfearn

Melding art and literature at the Sawdust

“I wanted to have some sort of literary element at the festivals, so we are hosting four Photo-Letter Art and Haiku Poetry workshops at the Sawdust,” Redfearn says.

“Three Laguna Beach photographers and one watercolor painter donated their work to the project, and the results are awesome. The idea was for people to ‘Leave with a little literary love from Laguna.’”