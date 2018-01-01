Laureates and authors weigh in on where they’re going and what they’re planning to read this summer

I’m spending the summer in a log cabin in Creede, Colorado, where I’m writing and in rehearsal for a production of my play Seeds of Change with Creede Repertory Theatre. Our cabin is a short walk from the Rio Grande River, and surrounded by mountains and lots of blue sky. Creede is a fantastic place to write, read, hike, fish, watch birds and wildlife, relax and escape from the fast pace of Southern California.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Lojo Simon

Exit, pursued by a bear…Life in Creede is (mostly) peaceful

My reading list is made up of books related to whatever I’m currently writing, as well as plays that I’m considering for [our] Bare Bones playreading series in the fall. Because Seeds of Change tours to schools, I also read books for younger audiences, the most recent of which is Penelope March is Melting by my friend and author Jeff Ruby. Also currently on my desk is Emily Wilson’s new translation of The Odyssey.

--Lojo Simon, award-winning playwright, Laguna Co-Literary Laureate





The truth is summer is crazy busy at the restaurants [Suzanne co-owns the Lumberyard and Slice with husband Cary Redfearn] and Laguna Beach is one of the most beautiful places on the planet, so we usually don’t go anywhere.

I’ve already been to South America (hiked Torres del Paine in Patagonia with my daughter) and spent two weeks in New Zealand this year, so my vacation time is all used up.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Lynette Brasfield

Beautiful glacier lake in Torres del Paine, Patagonia, Chile

The only trip I have planned is a road trip up the coast to the Bay Area to drop my daughter back at school. I love Berkeley and San Francisco – food, wine, art, and general coolness – probably the only place I would travel in the summer.

As far as books go, my bedside table floweth over with suggestions for this year’s One Book, One Laguna community-read suggestions. I am currently reading Lawn Boy by Jonathon Evison. Next on my list is There There by Tommy Orange. And I just finished Everything I Never Told You by Celeste Ng. Before that was Less by Andrew Sean Greer. So much to read and so little time.

--Suzanne Redfearn, best-selling novelist, Laguna Co-Literary Laureate





You’ll always find me either writing a book, or reading one. Fortunately, I turned in the final revisions for my next novel, The Favorite Sister, out next March, so I have some reading time. I just finished The Death of Mrs. Westway by Ruth Ware and it was really good and spooky.

For some reason (!), a friend sent me Campaign Widows by Aimee Agresti, and it was fun and fast-paced. [Editor’s note: As well as being a best-selling author, Kaira is the wife of Harley Rouda (D), who will be challenging Rep Dana Rohrabacher (R) for his seat in November.]

Next up I’m looking forward to reading The Summer List by Amy Mason Doan. The cover urges you to dive in and the story about two friends, ten clues and one secret sounds perfect.

--Kaira Rouda, author of domestic suspense novel Best Day Ever





I’m weighing in here, because I’d really love to recommend a few books that I read on my recent trip to Alaska…Bad Blood: Secrets and lies in a Silicon Valley startup, about the Theranos fiasco, by John Carreyou, is a fascinating look at how some scammers can, in fact, fool most of the people most of the time…but not forever.

Property, by Lionel Shriver, is a compilation of two novellas bracketing short stories that ponder the emotions and consequences of our attachments to things and people.

And I loved Spineless, by Juli Berwald, which presents a fascinating look at the lives of jellyfish…their sex lives and propagation strategies had me gasping in astonishment, as one example.

--Lynette Brasfield, Features Editor, author of Nature Lessons: A Novel

Note: if any of our readers would like to write to let us know their favorite books (and why they love them), please send your recommendations to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Happy summer reading, everyone!