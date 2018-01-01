Keep your pet safe this upcoming Fourth of July: LBPD provides tips

The Laguna Beach Police Department wants to ensure the safety of pets on the upcoming holiday, July Fourth. Fireworks aren’t fun for pets, they point out, so here are a few simple tips to keep your animals safe and secure.

Don’t take your pet along to fireworks displays, they’ll be safer and happier in the security of their home. Prepare a safe “den” for your pet. If they choose to hide under the bed or somewhere else in the house, allow them to.

Feed your pet before displays begin and keep a special chew or treat on hand as a distraction from flashes and noise.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Lynette Brasfield

Boris implores you to take heed of these tips and keep your pets safe

Be sure your dog is tagged or micro chipped in case he or she gets loose or runs away. Turn on the TV or play music to help drown out outside noises. Employ products that help to alleviate anxiety – ask your vet about options if your pets’ anxiety is severe.

Additionally, try not to reward anxiety with extra attention. It may be hard not to cuddle or fawn over pet when he or she is scared, but do your best to ignore anxious behavior or practice distraction techniques to turn their focus away from commotion.

If your pet is lost, remember to call the Animal Shelter in case your pet has been found or turned in.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. For more information, call (949) 497-3552 or go to www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

For more information on safety, contact the Laguna Beach Police Department at (949) 497-0701.