How to stay healthy while on vacation

By Gregg DeNicola, MD, Caduceus Medical Director

Dr Gregg DeNicola recently returned from a great vacation in Spain and Portugal, so we thought he’d be the ideal person to offer tips on how to stay healthy during your summer vacations. Here’s his advice.

When possible, I advise my patients to bring their prescriptions in the original bottle with them on vacation. This is all the more important a precaution when traveling abroad. It is also wise to carry a detailed record of all medications, as well as the exact dose and milligrams, which should also include any allergies. This list should be kept on paper or in your device and stowed separately from the actual prescription bottles (in case either one gets lost).

It is wise to obtain a note from your prescribing doctor if you are taking or need to transport opioids such as Vicodin or Percocet. Again, this is more helpful for international travel. Be aware that carrying a large number of opioid pills across borders can raise the suspicions of custom officers.

For essential or life sustaining medications, I advise my patients to have spares in a different bag or carry-on. It may be difficult to replace stolen or lost medication. Also, if it is a long flight, and you may need the medication during the flight, remember to pack it in your carry-on and not in the checked luggage.

If you’re traveling out of state, don’t assume that your physician can call medications in for you to a different state. Many pharmacies out of California will not fill medications written by doctors with only a California state license. See above for carrying spare medication.

For a long-distance trip, I advise making your primary care physician aware of your itinerary. Frequently, there are medical alerts that physicians are conscious of that would be useful to you. They can also guide you on essential vaccinations and where to best get them.

Even though many medications are available over the counter in foreign countries, I frequently write my patients a small “travel kit” prescription – a broad-spectrum antibiotic, medication for diarrhea and vomiting, anti-inflammatory medication, and the like.

Planning in advance is very helpful. Preparing for extremes in temperatures, possible need of malaria medication, medications to prevent altitude sickness, bug repellent, and sun blocking precautions, are all easier to plan for if you have not waited until the last minute. Knowing which parts of the world are at risk for yellow fever and the Zika virus are also important.

It is wise to be up-to-date on your flu shot. And if you’re over 65, be up-to-date on your pneumonia vaccines as well as on your tetanus and diphtheria status. Typhoid, hepatitis, and malaria prevention are advised in many foreign countries. And, of course, it’s wise to use protection to avoid exposure to STDs while traveling.

Travelers’ diarrhea a.k.a., Turista, is still very common, especially in Mexico Central, South America, and Africa. Some physicians offer an antibiotic to take with you in event of an outbreak. Although Kaopectate and Imodium are frequently given, the best medication to prevent or treat travelers’ diarrhea is old-fashioned Pepto-Bismol.

Physicians always advise patients to stick with only bottled water, or bottled soft drinks. Avoid any beverages that you feel did not come out of the bottle.

Regarding street food, it may not be practical or fun to totally avoid that. I advise my patients to exercise a great deal of caution and avoid any type of street food that you feel is suspect.

Happy travels!