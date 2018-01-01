You know their names: Do you know what they’re doing (and reading) this summer?

Compiled by LYNETTE BRASFIELD

Many Laguna residents enjoy a high profile in the community because of their work for nonprofits, their unique talents, or their leadership positions in town. Of course, there are many other locals toiling quietly to make the world, and our town, a better and more interesting place.

So the compilation of quotes below is just a random selection of some well-known folks around town who have shared their plans with me upon request.

But we’d love to hear from readers of every stripe who plan trips to unusual places or have recommendations for great travel this year.

(I didn’t even try to contact many leaders in the art world, knowing exactly where most of them will be this summer…at the festivals right here in Laguna!)

This touching response arrived from Doug Vogel, development director at the Playhouse:

My best friend Catherine just passed away at 52 from cancer. Although she had spent many years in Laguna Beach and attended Laguna Beach High School, her heart was always on the East Coast. One of her last wish was to visit North Carolina for the last time and see her best friend Donna.

As Executor of her will, I will be driving her brand new Mercedes to North Carolina to give to her friend along with some of her ashes to scatter on the coast.

Courtesy of Doug Vogel

Catherine and Skipper

I will be taking her dog Skipper who I have inherited (now a member of the infamous Playhouse Canine staff) and we will be driving historic Route 66 onto Nashville, The Smokey Mountains, and finally North Carolina.

--Doug Vogel, Director of Development, Laguna Playhouse





I already went on vacation so I could fit it in before the July Fourth celebration and the summer months. My family and I went to Zion National Park and did a lot of hiking. We hiked The Narrows for the first time and it was incredible! We then traveled to Las Vegas where we enjoyed the fun pools, great dining and a show.

--Police Chief Laura Farinella





Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Laura Farinella

This photo by Laura Farinella shows exactly why the trail is called The Narrows

Editor’s Note: The Narrows is an awesome trail to hike – here is some more information from the Zion National Park website:

The Narrows is one of the world’s best slot canyon hikes. It is pure fun and can be tailored to suit any ability level.

[Ed: This is true, I can confirm from experience. It’s possible to do just a few spectacular miles, if you can handle slippery rocks, and there’s no need to do the entire 26-mile trail to have a great time – though our Police Chief tells Stu News that her group completed almost the entire route, no surprise there!]

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Laura Farinella

The slot canyon in moody blues: the Virgin River runs along this route

The website continues: The trail is basically the Virgin River. The canyon is so narrow, the river covers the bottom in many spots, which means you have to wade or swim to proceed. Plan on being wet. The water generally only gets waist-deep in a few spots.

Put The Narrows on your list! But not when there’s a flash flood warning!

I just got back from three-plus weeks in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and the Czech Republic with my son Noah, husband Leon, and his mother Juliane.

I visited with Laguna Beach transplants Rudy Lukes and Mickey Shaw in beautiful Prague (which offered a saturation of the American Songbook and American Jazz) and had a spectacular stay with locals Ann and Charlie Quilter at their Stiefern, Austria hide-away.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Bree Burgess Rosen

Now, I’m working like a fiend to catch up on The Disney Princess Concert (June 29-July 1), Spamalot Young@Part (July 20-19), and writing Lagunatics with Chris Quilter and others, which will start rehearsals in August.

I’m also doing a lecture on Leonard Bernstein at the Merage Jewish Community Center in advance of their visit to the “Leonard Bernstein at 100” exhibition at Skirball Center.

Read a bunch on my trip but no time for anything but research and writing for the rest of the summer.

Oh, and I love coming home to Laguna Beach. No place better on earth!

--Bree Burgess Rosen, Artistic Director, No Square Theatre





I have not yet confirmed my vacation plans to be honest (the life of a full-time pastor!)...but I’m considering time away for a trip to the Northwest, in or around Oregon, Washington, or British Columbia. I’ve always wanted to take in the best of a region teeming with oyster and clam beds!

Right now I’m reading Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi.

--Rev Rod Echols, Pastor, Neighborhood Congregational Church





Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Lynette Brasfield

Pastor Rod might want to head to Prince William Sound to visit Oyster Dave’s oyster farm

Every summer we spend a week or so camping in the high Sierras, in Rock Creek Canyon. This year, we’re changing plans and heading to Costa Rica! I’m looking forward to a bit of adventure, lots of time outside, and some time away from my cell phone. We’re also hoping to spend a few days camping in Big Sur, which is one of my favorite parts of California.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Hallie Jones

Hallie’s kids, niece and dog at Rock Creek

I’m a voracious reader, and always have a few things on my nightstand. Right now, I am in the middle of The Heart’s Invisible Furies, by John Boyne. I have to say, it’s one of the most beautiful books I’ve ever read.

--Hallie Jones, executive director, Laguna Canyon Foundation





Monica and I are going to Playa Del Carmen/Tulum in August. Always wanted to check out the Yucatan and the Mayan ruins, and that area is very “Instagram hip” these days. Looking forward to it.

I’ve got a book I picked up that I’ve only read about six pages of, but it seems pretty great. It was one of President Obama’s favorite reads of last year. It’s called The Power, by Naomi Alderman, and it’s a feminist movement book about women who get this power to shoot electricity out of their fingertips and what they then do with it. [Editor’s note: Very cool!]

--Tyler Russell, founder & general manager, KX 93.5 radio





We are planning our first family trip up the California coast. Somewhat architecturally based, our first stop will be a visit to the Getty Villa in Malibu. Next stop will be safari tent glamping with Laguna Beach friends at El Capitan. Next stop will be San Luis Obispo, the Cal Poly campus (where I went to architecture school) and the design fantasy of the Madonna Inn (a critical funding source of my architecture schooling).

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo from Madonna Inn website

Madonna Inn

Final stop will be a visit to Hearst Castle, designed by architect Julia Morgan.

Haven’t had time to think about any books yet beyond wanting to get a new cookbook!

--Chris Tebbutt, co-founder of LGBTQ Heritage & Culture Committee