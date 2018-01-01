The Fullest presents bi-annual artisan Summer Market at [seven-degrees] this Sunday, July 1

The Fullest will host an artisan Summer Market at [seven-degrees] in Laguna Beach this Sunday, July 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. After an extremely successful Holiday Market with over 700 attendees this past December, The Fullest has now expanded their roster to include a Summer Market. This event is free.

Curated by Founder and Editor-In-Chief, Nikki Bostwick, The Fullest Summer Market is an artisanal event that will feature the work of over 30 independent makers and designers – both locally and globally. The Market will combine design, art, healthy food, and a fun community spirit under one roof to display an assortment of quality, unique, and mindful products including sustainable clothing, accessories and jewelry, as well as pantry items, books, coffee, and organic skincare, amongst others. Suja Juice and Chareau will be sponsoring the event and will be providing juice and alcohol.

BTW Ceramics featured at The Fullest Summer Market

While shoppers are getting their market on, there will also be additional (free) programming on the rooftop:

A tea ceremony hosted by Taylor Eyewalker will be held from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. where guests are invited to come and go as they please.

From 12:30 - 4:30 p.m., stop by the “Healing Garden” for a complimentary one-on-one shamanic healing session by Jen Hoy. Each session lasts around 30 minutes and is first come first serve. (Sign up early, as there are limited spots available!)

Finally, to draw the day to a close and help attendees decompress all the shopping out, Taylor will be back leading a Kundalini Flow from 4:30 - 5:30 p.m.

The Fullest Summer Market is a solid channel that will connect its guests to creative and engaged small businesses, those whom are both design-savvy and mindful of conscious consumerism. Between 500-750 guests are expected.

Fashions at The Fullest artisan event this Sunday, July 1

The Fullest is a wellness and contemporary culture publication committed to creating content and experiences across all areas of modern life. Through their community events, pop-ups, and online store, The Fullest has built a steadily growing audience and a respected reputation as curators of stunning, ethical, and unique products that intersect wellness and design.

[seven-degrees] is located at 891 Laguna Canyon Rd.

Participating vendors include the following curated list of brands and many more: Surya Spa, Blessed Booch, Living Libations, Suja Juice, Belo Dry Bar, Magnolia Wellness Center, Galamaar Swimwear, Weird Sister, The Lev, Starling Jewelry, Under Luna, Common Room Roasters, Flora Ex Machina, Villa Pilates, Philosophie, Paige Cheyne, 323 Clothing, Cordial Organics, RYSE Clothing, Dr. Brite, Mirror for the Moon, Meet the Source, Kung Fu Tonic, Rye Truck, and Amborella Organics.

For additional information, visit www.thefullest.com/event/the-fullest-summer-market.

RSVP at www.consciouscityguide.com/thefullestsummermarket.