Barbara’s Column

Splashy event raises funds for Glennwood House

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Glennwood House created a splash overlooking the ocean at The Cliff on the first day of summer.

Splash Into Summer raised funds for Glennwood Housing Foundation, which financially supports the nonprofit’s residential community for adults from 18 to 59 with special needs. The foundation’s mission is to provide Glennwood House residents with opportunities for social growth, emotional fulfillment, enhanced dignity and quality through assisted independence.

“Glennwood lets the residents spread their wings,” said Laguna Beach Housing and Human Services Committee Chair Gail Duncan, who attended the fundraiser.

For many of the residents, Glennwood House is their first opportunity to realize personal growth as an adult, according to foundation information.

Residents can learn about self-care, grocery shopping, money management, housekeeping, and social skills. They can attend college, work in local organizations and/or allied programs, all designed to increase confidence and social and life skills.

Wendy Potter’s daughter, Samantha, moved into Glennwood House when it first opened. She lived there for three years. The day after the fundraiser, Samantha graduated from a UCLA Certificate program.

Potter co-chaired the fundraiser, along with Laguna Beach Realtor Danielle Wilson, and residents Kris Hanson and Kellie Brunk, also the parent of a Glennwood resident.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Glennwood residents walk in Heisler Park during a recent event

Splash into Summer included signature cocktails provided by Nolet’s Silver gin, appetizers and light bites supplied by Mark DePalma, live and silent auctions, music by the ever-popular Missiles of October and wine and champagne courtesy of Jayne and Selwyn Yosslowitz.

The Yosslowitzes were one of the five event sponsors that also included the Hexberg Family Foundation, David Sommerville, James Sadler and Lisa Meyer.

Stu News Laguna and its publisher Shaena Stabler were pleased to join KX93.5 and others as media sponsors.

The live auction included two-night stays at The Ranch, Montage Resort, Casa Del Camino, and Baron’s Beach House in Marina Del Rey; a three-night stay at the oceanfront Retreat; six nights at Beach House, steps from Riviera Beach in San Clemente; a Sky Box for eight at Angels stadium; and a diamond bracelet from XIV Karats Ltd.

Zack Krone served as emcee and auctioneer.

Donors to the silent auction included Anita and Don Haggstrom, Dexter Masland, Jams World Hawaii, the Marine Room, Surf & Sand, and artist Randy Morgan, creator of the Waterman’s Wall on the Beach Street side of Hobie’s Surf Shop, who donated a gicle of one of his paintings at the Art Hotel. Don Romero donated a photo session.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Residents gather in front of a Wyland mural

LOCA member Carla Meberg attended the fundraiser with her husband, Jeff Meberg, who is on the board of Glennwood Housing Foundation as well as the Marine Mammal Center. She works with Glennwood residents.

“LOCA comes in once a month to foster art projects,” said Carla’s husband, Jeff.

Art works by Glennwood House residents will be included in an upcoming exhibition at the Susi Q.

Mary Kate and Kirk Saunders also attended.

Steve McIntosh helped to set up the silent auction. He will be remembered fondly as Buck Naked, leader of the Chapped Cheeks, also appearing as Elvis impersonators when they participated in the Patriots Day Parade.

Glennwood staff members Janet Parsons, Kitty Ryan, and Katie Florence greeted guests to the fundraiser.

A Dream Come True

Glennwood Housing Foundation was created in 2009 by the Larson and Voogd families as a 501(c) 3 nonprofit foundation. Several other families with children or friends with physical and developmental disabilities came together to support the project, according to information provided by the Foundation.

Parents of young adults with special needs were concerned about the availability of quality housing, should circumstances keep them from continuing to care for their children in the family home.

The vision of the founding families was that Glennwood House would be a diverse community within a community…young men and women, living together in an inclusive and supportive environment. They envisioned a unique facility, based upon community living never before done: 40 to 50 young, special needs adults living in an independent residential setting, learning life skills, socially integrating, and being successful in securing employment opportunities.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The walkathon was a great success

One of the challenges was to find cities that understood and supported the concept. The search took several years, with a review of properties from Santa Barbara to Temecula and San Diego. Laguna Beach was one of two local cities where officials were excited about the possibilities of the proposed program.

The city approved a conditional use permit in March of 2011 and renovations began on a vacated assisted living facility on South Coast Highway. The foundation worked with Morris Skenderian and Associates Architects and David Baily. Trivest Builders constructed the ADA-compliant facility.

Glennwood House opened in Laguna Beach in the summer of 2013 after the year-long renovation of the building. The project was funded by donors and a $1.4m loan from Community Development Financial Institutions, a credit and financial service for people and communities underserved by mainstream banks and lenders. Donations are welcomed. For more information, call (949) 715-4863 or contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Located within a short walk to the beach and only a mile and a half from downtown Laguna’s restaurants, shops, Heisler Park and recreation sites, the 42-room complex includes a full service dining hall, gym, organic garden, media room, game area and art studio for residents to enjoy.

It is a dream come true.

But wait – there’s more. You will find advance notice of all the fun and interesting stuff for visitors or residents to do in Laguna by reading StuNewsLaguna.com. Contributions are welcomed.