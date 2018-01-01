Dianne’s Creature Feature

Mosquitoes, the deadliest animal on earth

By DIANNE RUSSELL

If you’re thinking something very large with big teeth is the most dangerous predator to man, you’re wrong. It’s not the shark in Jaws, it’s something much smaller, faster, and more lethal. The mosquito. More deaths are associated with mosquitoes than any other animal on the planet. Mosquitoes may carry any number of deadly diseases, including malaria, dengue fever, yellow fever, encephalitis, Zika, and West Nile virus. Mosquitoes also carry heartworm, which can be lethal to dogs. And to top it off, there are 3,500 mosquito species!

According to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, California leads the nation in mosquito-borne disease cases since 2004 with more than 9,000 mosquito-transmitted disease cases reported.

There are currently no confirmed cases of West Nile virus or activity in Orange County (this year). There are, however, confirmed cases of West Nile virus in neighboring Los Angeles and Riverside counties. There is also confirmed West Nile virus activity in San Bernardino County, however, no human cases have been reported.

Watch out for that buzzing around your head

No one wants to wake up in the middle of the night to the sound of buzzing, like a dive-bomber scouting out its prey. A mosquito’s wings beat 300-400 times per second, which explains that irritating humming sound one hears just before a mosquito lands and bites (www.thoughtco.com). Too late to call the swat team.

To prevent OC residents from becoming victims, and to kick off National

Mosquito Control Awareness Week (which starts next week) and the summer season, OCMVCD has partnered with local cities to post 36 bus shelters and billboards throughout the county this summer with the #MosquitoFreeOC message.

Thirty-eight OCTA buses will be displaying the message on their routes throughout the county. The District is releasing a Public Service Announcement video in English, Spanish, and Vietnamese, with tips and recommendations for a mosquito-free home. The message will also be broadcast on Spanish and Vietnamese radio.

Click on the photo for larger image

Looks are deceiving - the most deadly animal on the planet

As with many insect species, it’s the female who is the frightening one, and mosquitoes are no exception. Only female mosquitoes bite. According to www.mega-catch.com, female mosquitoes mean nothing personal when they take your blood. Due to their motherly instincts, they need protein for their eggs, and must take a blood meal in order to reproduce.

Since males don’t bear the burden of producing young, they’ll avoid humans completely and head for the flowers instead. And when not trying to produce, females are happy to stick to nectar, too. Better a nectar meal than a blood meal, especially when it’s your blood.

Keen sensitivity to CO2

Female mosquitos know a potential meal is near because they can detect carbon dioxide from 75 feet away. Carbon dioxide, which humans and animals produce, is the key signal that dinner is served. They’ve developed a keen sensitivity to it, and once a female senses CO2 in the vicinity, she flies back and forth through the CO2 plume until she locates her victim. Then the feasting begins.

Females lay a lot of eggs, so they need a lot of blood meals. They can lay a set of up to 100 eggs about every third night after mating only once. The females lay their eggs, and then move on to the next blood meal to feed the next batch of eggs. They typically lay as many as three sets before dying (at five or six months). If there was ever a situation that cried out for birth control, this is it.

Birth control is good, but isn’t completely doing the job

And thankfully, someone has already thought of that. As per www.manoa.hawaii.edu, scientists are taking the first steps to adapt a safe, targeted and efficient mosquito control method known as Incompatible Insect Technique to reduce the population of the disease-carrying mosquitoes that harm native birds in Hawaii.

Incompatible Insect Technique acts like a birth control method for mosquitoes, and it has already been adopted and proven successful around the country and the world to protect human health and quality of life.

Not all mosquito species feed on people. Some mosquitoes specialize in feeding on other animals and are not a bother to us at all. Culiseta melanura, for example, bites birds almost exclusively and rarely bites humans. Another mosquito species,

Uranotaenia sapphirina, is known to feed on reptiles and amphibians.

However, mosquitoes are still a huge threat to humans and animals alike, and citywide control is crucial. These are dangerous little buggers, but there are many things residents can do to protect themselves.

Click on photo for larger image

Shallow water breeding ground for mosquitoes

“The District is closely monitoring the public health landscape throughout the county, and at this time, community-wide control is critical. Not only do we urge residents to make their homes mosquito-free, we ask that they also encourage their neighbors to eliminate breeding sources – this is a community effort,” said Rick Howard, OCMVCD District Manager.

OCMVCD is asking that residents follow the tips below to prevent mosquito bites: Apply mosquito repellents to exposed skin before going outdoors; reapply as recommended; wear repellent containing DEET®, Picaridin, IR353, or oil of lemon eucalyptus; close all unscreened doors and windows to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home or space, and repair broken or damaged screens; wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants, and opt for lighter colored clothing around the home.

Eliminating breeding sources for mosquitoes is critical: Dump and drain containers filled with water at least once a week. Clean and scrub birdbaths and pet water bowls weekly and empty water from potted plant saucers.

Mosquitoes need little water to breed

All mosquitoes require water to breed – but not much water. Just a few inches of water is all it takes for a female to deposit her eggs. Tiny mosquito larva develop quickly in bird baths, roof gutters, and old tires dumped in vacant lots. Some species can breed in puddles left after a rainstorm. To keep mosquitoes under control around the home, you need to be vigilant about dumping any standing water every few days.

Orange County residents are urged to report unusual numbers of mosquitoes, or day-biting mosquitoes, to OCMVCD. For more information, contact the Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District at (714) 971-2421 or (949) 654-2421 or www.ocvector.org/MosquitoFreeOC.html.