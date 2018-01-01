Rainbow Reflections: Life and times in LGBTQ Laguna

By Craig Cooley

Rainbows are multiplying!

It seems that the more rainbows that are displayed, that more are displayed! It is a great feeling being in Laguna Beach…a community that is so accepting, non-prejudiced, with a “live and let live” and a good dose of love, attitude. Thank you, Laguna Beach!

Proudly American and gay

I remember about two decades ago when being gay just about everywhere was very taboo, and not accepted – hidden, in fact. A lot has changed. Even the Pope recently said to one of his followers, Juan Carlos, and I quote from the New York Times, “You have to be happy with who you are. God made you this way and loves you this way, and the pope loves you this way.” Fair and equal acceptance is becoming the norm.

But to be certain, there are many millions of others in countries where is it considered a crime with severe punishment and even death. There are still communities where it is being “eradicated” as a scourge, people are still being tossed off of building tops as punishment and beaten in dark corners by a “mob mentality” of haters. We are fortunate here, and I am dearly grateful for that!

Hawaiian culture “gets” gays

I like the true Hawaiian culture where a “Gay” was considered a very important part of the community. I like their belief that these special persons possessed an important diverse spirit for their community, that they embodied a valuable perspective and made a strong social contribution.

So, as June, Pride Month in Laguna Beach, is coming to an end, I hope that this is just the beginning…indeed Laguna Beach Pride has more cause to celebrate as the Boom Boom Room, festooned with an abundance of rainbow flags, will, again, be host to a very LGBTQ Fourth of July celebration for two days, July 3 and July 4 from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily! Check it out all the details at www.lagunabeachpride.org.

Club Q Laguna…not everyone knows of this excellent organization, started by Larry Ricci more than four years ago, but you should check them out. On Friday, July 6, they will be showing a full-length feature film, “Love Simon,” at the Susi Q Senior Center.

I recently caught the movie at a theatre, and I was amazed. I cried, I laughed, I loved it! It is free and for my many LGBTQ friends and acquaintances that have not seen the movie, well you should! And, maybe make some new friends in the process.

HRC (Human Rights Campaign) is a national organization with many of its roots here in California. Locally they work with all organizations to promote, well, “human rights…and that is a good thing! That is, human rights for all, fair and honorable inclusion. They are having a party, as they do most years, a Garden Party! It has an excellent reputation as something not to be missed.

This year it is on Saturday, August 4 at a very civilized time, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. I say put it on your calendar, find you best “garden” attire and attend. Some of the details are still under development, but check them out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hrcoclbps.

This Saturday, June 30 at 9 a.m. on KX935.com, my Rainbow Radio guest will be renowned local artist Elizabeth McGhee. To use her own words…

“I often turn to humor to address serious or controversial subjects in my artwork. With my still life paintings of toys, I am examining how symbols are interpreted by individuals and through the lens of cultural dogma. My intention is not to promote a particular concept or ideal, but to inspire analysis and contemplation in my viewers,” McGhee says.

Elizabeth McGhee, artist

This should be a fun show as we do our best to explore humor in the arts! Tune in live or download the program later to listen to at your convenience.

This last week our local LGBTQ Heritage and Culture group met to discuss many things important to the community. There were two suggestions that are near and dear to me on the culture side of things.

One, perhaps renaming a street in the fair City of Laguna Beach to Harvey Milk Ave., as they recently did in Portland, Oregon. Two, starting an association of Rainbow Merchants…more on that in future Rainbow Reflections…

Happy July Fourth!

