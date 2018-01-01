Truly (hu)man’s best friend: Therapy dogs help exam-stressed LBHS students calm down before finals

It seems as if dogs are always there in time of need to comfort humans, even anxiety-ridden high school students anticipating final exams. Two LBHS students came up with this brilliant use of “man’s best friend.” Clara Becker and Grace Wilson were the winners of the Laguna Beach High School PTA Student Grant for their idea to relieve stress and anxiety over final exams through interactions with animals.

PTA Student Grant recipients Clara Becker (left) and Grace Wilson present

their idea to relieve student stress through animal interactions

As part of the concept’s implementation, the Orange County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (OCSPCA) brought three support-therapy dog teams to campus to offer comfort and encouragement to LBHS students before finals.

The kids loved having the dogs join them at school – hundreds came up to pet them, with smiles all around. The dogs are trained to gently deliver warmth and love to those who need it.

Students pet therapy dogs Edgar (the setter) and Olive (bulldog)

While many of the students cooed over the animals and took pictures, others wordlessly hugged the dogs or snuggled up to them for a while before moving on. The bond between the kids and the dogs was undeniably positive and healing, as both animals and humans clearly enjoyed the experience. Students and staff members said they hoped to see the dogs return to the school again next semester.

In their grant presentation to PTA, Clara and Grace described several of the benefits of animal interactions, such as reducing feelings of isolation and anxiety, and promoting relaxation and good health. The OCSPCA’s “PAWS” group (Pets Are Wonderful Support) is a pet-assisted therapy program that travels throughout Orange County.

Zeus comforts LBHS students before finals

Volunteers and their dogs spend time at nursing homes, psychiatric hospitals, hospice, and children’s homes to help bring joy and encouragement to the disabled, bedridden, and neglected. Clara and Grace handed out flyers explaining the PAWS program and offering information about pet adoption.

Additional “animal therapy” will be offered to LBHS students before finals in the fall semester.

For information about OCSPCA’s PAWS group, go to www.orangecountyspca.org/program/paws.