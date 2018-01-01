Laguna Beach Library presents The Beatles, from Liverpool to Abbey Road with Vincent Bruno

On Monday, July 9, Laguna Beach Library is presenting The Beatles from Liverpool to Abbey Road with Vincent Bruno from 4 - 6 p.m. Join this event for a night filled with rocking fun.

Click on photo for a larger image

The Beatles are up for discussion at Laguna Beach Library on Monday, July 9

Rock historian Vincent Bruno will present a lecture that follows in the footsteps of The Beatles. This will be an informative talk, and is free to the public.

Laguna Beach Library is located at 363 Glenneyre Street. For more information, call (949) 497-1733.