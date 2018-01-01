Laguna loves the outdoors: our random survey of summer plans suggests that very few head to cities

Compiled by LYNETTE BRASFIELD

In this Part Two of our unscientific survey of summer vacation plans, one thing becomes clear: Lagunans love nature. This love of the ocean and wilderness goes beyond our shoreline and our hills. Maybe it’s part of what draws us to this town and keeps many of us here in the summer – and drives others to explore further when the tourist crowds arrive.

Mount Shasta

I just can’t get enough of California and love to bond with its beautiful nature. I will be visiting Mount Shasta for the first time in July and plan to do some serious hiking and enjoy the wildflowers, clear mountain rivers and streams and the red fir forests. Will also visit Eureka and the Redwood forests nearby for the first time. I should have been a park ranger!

--Nadia Babayi, executive director, Susi Q



We often travel to distant Marine Protected Areas to explore clear ocean waters teeming with sea life. Diving with protected sharks in Palau brings us very close to these amazing fish with sleek, beautiful bodies that have evolved over seven million years.

Mike Beanan at Thousand Steps Beach

In Laguna, when the Santa Ana Winds pick up, cold deep ocean upwelling eventually clears out “nutrient rich” algae blooms and brings us crystal clear waters for swims to our legendary kelp forests and friendly sea lions.

--Mike Beanan, co-founder of Laguna Bluebelt Coalition





As we all know, life happens and I found myself attending all sorts of events and milestones for family and friends over the last few years. As 2017 came to a close, I made it a point to (finally) plan our honeymoon…three years later. My husband and I have decided to treat ourselves and escape to Montage Kapalua Bay for one week later this year. We chose Maui so we can unplug and relax in paradise.

We also have a trip planned in August to visit five cities in Alaska. Not at the top of my list, but I happened to win an all-expenses paid trip, so I’m taking advantage of all that the Alaska has to offer from dog sledding to salmon fishing. Should be a fun adventure!

Ashley Johnson and her husband will go on honeymoon to Hawaii – three years after their wedding…

There’s nothing better than summer weather accompanied by a great book. I absolutely love to read (when time permits!) and find myself reading novels for the most part, some historical fiction, and books with themes that pertain to my job.

I just finished What She Knew by Gilly Macmillan last night and have been simultaneously reading Walkable City: How Downtown Can Save America, One Step at a Time by Jeff Speck. Next up is The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead, which has been on my must-read list for months.

--Ashley Johnson, executive director, Visit Laguna Beach





The summer will be spent at our booths at the Sawdust Art Festival where my husband and I are exhibitors. In September, we will be heading to north Wales, just outside the Snowdonia National Park. I grew up in these mountains and conquered many of the peaks with my father, who recently passed away.

Click on photo for a larger image

Stunning Wales: Cleryr looking towards Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon)

The mountains are full of history, culture and tales of noble Celtic warriors and Roman armies, of slate quarries and the industrial revolution. Today they are home to rock climbers, walkers, cyclists and canoeists enjoying the natural beauty and tranquility of the area, as will I.

--Sian Poeschl, Cultural Arts Manager, City of Laguna Beach