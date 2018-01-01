Does Life Imitate Art or Art Imitate Life? In the case of public art “The Word on the Street,” it’s a little of both

Story and photos by DIANNE RUSSELL

On Sunday afternoon at Heisler Park, 30 or so people gathered as artist Scott Froschauer unveiled one of the five pieces of his installation “The Word on the Street,” that, as he said, “Toys with the viewer’s understanding of street signs and perception of public space and the role of art in it.”

Just that morning, in a strange twist, the installation unexpectedly achieved its purpose – toying, at least, with Public Works staff’s idea of art.

After the five pieces were installed along the pathways at Heisler on Sunday morning in preparation for the dedication, Public Works staff, thinking they were acts of vandalism, removed them.

Thankfully, the pieces were retrieved and reinstalled in time for the dedication.

Click on photo for larger image

On a crowded Sunday near the gazebo at Heisler Park

Chair of the Arts Commission Mike Ervin welcomed the crowd (which included several members of the arts commission). “We put a cultural arts plan for public art in progress last year. At the beginning of the year, we had a temporary art piece at City Hall. This is the second venture, and the installation will be up for 12 months.”

Steve Dicterow, City Council Member, introduced his talk with, “Public Works removed them, it’s embarrassing. I apologize to the artist.”

However, Froschauer, gracious and unruffled, just smiled.

Click on photo for larger image

Artist Froschauer talks about his work

Dicterow continued, “In both art and culture, there is a crisis in kindness and a lack of civility. There are no longer free-flowing debates, but more a feeling that the end justifies the means…we can do better than that. We need more empathy, love, and respect for other people…ultimately, what difference can we make?

“We see art that inspires the people of the City of Laguna Beach, and we embrace it.”

Before unveiling his piece “Breathe,” Froschauer said, “In our culture, street signs and advertising are designed to trigger a lack in the viewer, to tell us that there’s a problem, that we’re not whole as we are.

“Self-care and being immediately present in each moment is the key to empathy. There’s an evolution in art as a way to participate. These materials are intended to be subversive. And the way that it was [seen as vandalism] reinforces this.”

Click on photo for larger image

Breathe sign unveiled at dedication

Certainly, this installation evokes a great deal of conversation, including the question of what is and isn’t art.

Froschauer is an experimental artist and art fabricator in Los Angeles. His fine artwork covers a broad range of subjects and materials from ephemeral street art and experiential narrative events to gunpowder illustration and alternative technique photography to practical sculpture and many large-scale pieces for the Burning Man Festival.

Aiming to give viewers a positive yet momentary emotional lift, messaging in “The Words on the Street” are simple yet thought provoking, with self-love and compassion at the core of their statements. Froschauer hopes that people who view his signs start to see and spread positivity for everyone.

Click on photo for larger image

Don’t we all hope for clearance for infinity?

Coincidently, on his website, Froschauer says, “I ran into a city worker who was maintaining the landscaping around one of my street signs. He asked what the sign was supposed to mean. Of course, I asked him what he thought it meant. After several minutes of explaining his search for the official meaning of this, very unofficial, sign, he finally said that he was really sure what it was supposed to mean but it made him feel something, something he wasn’t quite sure of…Something that felt like hope.”

In 1891, Oscar Wilde wrote, “life imitates art far more than art imitates life”

in his essay The Decay of Lying. As Wilde says, and as this installation aims to demonstrate, “Things are because we see them, and what we see, and how we see it, depends on the arts that have influenced us.”

Right now, Froschauer’s words on the street are what we all need.

For more information on Scott Froschauer, go to www.scottfroschauer.com.