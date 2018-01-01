Fourth of July feasting fit for a king-denier

By MAGGI HENRIKSON

Do you suppose that our patriotic forefathers were happy to shed the taste of British foods at their independence party? We know they dumped the tea, and started a trajectory toward a future with Starbucks on every corner. But I would imagine they said to themselves something like, ‘No more bloody bangers and mash!’ Then they went and invented hot dogs and potato salad instead. Which, as we all know, is way better.

In honor of this Independence Day, I wanted to think of a nice feast that reflects the best of America the beautiful: something from our shining seas, our fruited plains, and our amber waves of grain.

Here’s what I came up with – Surf and turf (Grilled Sardines with chiles, garlic and lemon, and Balsamic Glazed Grilled Steak Rolls), Classic Potato Salad, and a “Flag Salad” for a fruity dessert.

If I was any kind of baker, I’d shoot for the great American Apple Pie, but I subscribe to the theory that one is either a cook or a baker. I am of the former camp, in every case.

These dishes are delicious and colorfully beautiful too with loads of red, white and blue. Oh, and easy to make, because that’s the American way too.

All recipes serve about 8.

Grilled Sardines with chiles, garlic and lemon – seasoned simply with chili and lemon and sizzled on the barbecue, these succulent sardines are the ideal flavor of summer. Recipe from www.tesco.com.

Ingredients:

1 lemon, zested and juiced, plus extra 2 lemons, halved

1 red chili pepper, deseeded and finely chopped

1 garlic clove, crushed

2 tbsp olive oil

3 half-ounce size fresh sardines

A few drops Tabasco

--In a small bowl, mix together the lemon zest and 2 tsp lemon juice with the chilli, garlic and oil. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

--Cut small slits on one side of each sardine. Rub the lemon and oil mixture all over the sardines, rubbing well into the slits and body cavity.

--Cook the sardines on a preheated barbecue (or over a medium-high heat in a griddle pan) for 3 minutes on each side, until cooked through and the flesh flakes away easily from the bone. Put the lemon halves, cut-side-down, next to the fish for the final 3 minutes of the cooking time.

--Serve the sardines with a few drops of Tabasco, and the grilled lemon halves.

Balsamic Glazed Steak Rolls – A lovely low carb recipe from www.tablespoon.com.

Ingredients:

8 thin slices sirloin or flank steak (length and width according to personal preference)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Fresh rosemary, chopped

1 red bell pepper, sliced into thin strips

1 green bell pepper, sliced into thin strips

1 medium zucchini, sliced into thin strips

1 medium yellow onion, halved and then thinly sliced

A few white button or cremini mushrooms, cut into thin strips

For the Rosemary Balsamic Glaze:

1 tsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 large clove garlic, minced

1/4 Cup dark balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp dry red wine

2 tsp brown sugar

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

1/4 Cup beef-flavored broth

--Rub each side of the steak slices with a little extra virgin olive oil. Sprinkle with salt, freshly ground black pepper and some chopped fresh rosemary.

--Heat one tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat and cook the vegetables until crisp-tender, seasoning with salt and pepper.

--Place a few of the vegetable strips vertically on one end of each steak cutlet so that once rolled up the end of the vegetables are sticking out of each end of the steak roll.

--Roll it up, and secure it with a toothpick. Repeat for each steak roll.

--For the rosemary balsamic glaze: Heat the olive oil in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and cook for one minute, until fragrant. Add the balsamic vinegar, red wine, brown sugar and the rosemary sprigs and bring to a rapid boil. Reduce the heat and simmer uncovered for five minutes. Add the broth, return to a boil, reduce the heat to low and simmer for another 15 minutes. Discard the rosemary sprigs.

--Prepare the grill and grill on each side for about two minutes or according to desired doneness. Do the same if cooking them in a skillet, frying over medium-high heat until done.

--Serve immediately drizzled with the rosemary balsamic glaze.

Classic Potato Salad – Baby potatoes have a naturally sweet flavor and creamy texture that’s delicious in this classic recipe. Use red, white and blue potatoes for the USA effect. Recipe from Food & Wine.

Ingredients:

2 3/4 lbs. baby Yukon Gold or baby red or blue potatoes (about 2 inches each), scrubbed

Kosher salt

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tbsp distilled white vinegar

2 tsp Dijon mustard

Freshly ground pepper

2 scallions, thinly sliced

2 tbsp chopped flat-leaf parsley

1 celery rib, cut into 1/4-inch dice

--In a large saucepan, cover the potatoes with cold water and season the water with salt. Bring to a boil over high heat and cook the potatoes until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain and let stand until cool enough to handle, about 10 minutes.

--Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the vinegar and mustard and season with salt and pepper. Stir in the scallions, parsley and celery. Halve the potatoes crosswise and fold them into the dressing. Serve warm or at room temperature.

The potato salad can be refrigerated up to 1 day. Bring to room temperature before serving.

Fruit Flag Salad – Load up on the red white and blues, but let a little sunny pineapple and melon in too. Maggi recipe.

Ingredients:

1/2 fresh pineapple cut in small bits, save juice

2 medium bananas, sliced

2 pints fresh strawberries

4 cups cubed cantaloupe

3 cups fresh blueberries

3 containers (6 oz.) lemon Greek yogurt

1 cup fresh or frozen/thawed whipped topping

2 tbsp agave nectar sweetener

--Toss banana slices with pineapple and a little of the juice. Reserve 18 to 20 strawberries for flag stripes; cut remaining strawberries into quarters.

--Mix yogurt, whipped topping, and agave nectar together in a bowl until blended and smooth.

--In ungreased 13 x 9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish, layer cantaloupe and quartered strawberries. Reserve 50 blueberries for flag stars. Layer remaining blueberries over strawberries. Top with bananas and pineapple.

--With pancake turner, press fruit lightly to even out top. Spread yogurt mixture evenly over fruit. If desired, at this point, salad can be covered and refrigerated up to 4 hours. If serving salad immediately, add topping; if salad is refrigerated, add topping up to 1 hour before serving. Sprinkle reserved blueberries in corner to resemble stars of flag. Cut reserved strawberries into quarters. Arrange strawberries in rows to resemble stripes of flag.

Enjoy the Fourth and all the best of American cooking!