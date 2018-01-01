Holiday Trash and Street Sweeping Schedules

Holiday Schedule for Residential Trash collection – Residential trash and recycling collection will be delayed by one day beginning on Wednesday, July 4, and throughout the remainder of the week. For questions, please contact Waste Management Customer Service at (949) 642-1191.

Holiday Street Sweeping Schedule – On Wednesday, July 4, only non-residential areas will be swept. Residential street sweeping will not occur, and parking restrictions will not be enforced.