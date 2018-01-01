The Pet Rescue Center announces resignation of LB’s Blythe Wheaton and appointment of Lynne Ehrlich

The Pet Rescue Center Co-Founder and Executive Director Blythe Wheaton of Laguna Beach has announced her resignation as director to spend more time with her family. Wheaton founded The Pet Rescue Center with her husband, Dr. Matthew Wheaton, in 2007. The mission was simple, “To save the lives of dogs and cats at risk of euthanasia.”

Wheaton has filled the role of Founder, Development Director and then Executive Director over the past 11 years. She has announced that she will be leaving The Pet Rescue Center at the end of June.

“I am proud of the difference The Pet Rescue Center has made in the community. We have saved so many lives and been an integral part of creating positive change within the support systems offered to domestic animals in our community. I am confident that the programs I have created will propel the reduction of the need for euthanasia as a solution to shelter overcrowding, provide community resources to at risk pet owners and to help pet owners make informed decisions by educating the public,” she says.

Blythe Wheaton and pup

Wheaton will remain involved in the training of a new Executive Director and cultivation of the future of The Pet Rescue Center through her co-founder role. She has laid the groundwork for her replacement and a strategic plan for 2018.

“I am certain that The Pet Rescue Center will continue to make a difference in our community. There is so much need, so much to be done, and so much change on the horizon to benefit domestic pets. I’m confident with our board leadership, our advisors, volunteer staff and our supporters that our model will only improve. The Pet Rescue Center has been a large part of my life and I am sad to say goodbye,” stated Wheaton.

The Pet Rescue Center has chosen Lynne Ehrlich as its new Interim Executive Director, effective July 1. Ehrlich has over 29 years combined IT and HR business systems experience and expertise in assessing and recommending “Best Practice” strategic design and process improvements, as well as a Master’s Degree in Counseling Psychology.

Lynne Ehrlich and friends

Over the past five years, Ehrlich has volunteered for many of The Pet Rescue Center’s programs: from lending a hand at adoption events and bagging food for the Pet Pantry, to socializing rescues by providing lots of playtime, lap time and love. Having led humane education tours at the Irvine Animal Care Center, she seamlessly took on the role of Education Outreach Coordinator for The Pet Rescue Center in 2014.

The Pet Rescue Center was impressed by Ehrlich’s passion, her tenacity and her ability to focus her goals into a rewarding commitment to volunteerism while maintaining a balance with her professional and personal commitments. These are all qualities the organization feels will help achieve its 2018 Strategic Vision and move the group into the future.

“I am very excited to welcome Lynne to The Pet Rescue Center team. She has always been one to stand out in my mind as a great asset to our cause. I am thrilled she will help us move into the second decade of impact The Pet Rescue Center makes on our community,” says Wheaton.

The Pet Rescue Center is a 501c3 nonprofit organization with the goal of saving the lives of dogs and cats at risk of euthanasia. The group provides assistance to at risk dogs and cats through programs that serve the community: Rescue Rehab Re-home, Education and Pet Pantry.

For more information or to donate, visit www.thepetrescuecenter.org.