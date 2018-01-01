The Zany Side of Fourth of July

By DIANNE RUSSELL

If it isn’t crazy enough that Americans consume 150 million hot dogs and 70 million pounds of chicken on the Fourth of July, there are other wacky facts about our Independence Day celebrations that outshine even the most outrageous scenarios.

According to www.smithsonianmag.com, Americans have been setting off fireworks to celebrate their independence since 1777. Even some of the very first Independence Day celebrations involved fireworks. On July 4, 1777, Philadelphia put together an elaborate day of festivities. The celebration included a 13-cannon display, a parade, a fancy dinner, toasts, music, musket salutes, “loud huzzas,” and of course fireworks.

Here in Laguna, we celebrate the holiday with a magnificent fireworks display. However, other cities have more unique ways of honoring our nation.

Photo by Scott Brashier

Dragonfly fireworks during display over Laguna Beach last year

If you’re an animal lover, you’ll probably love Bend, Oregon’s Fourth of July Pet Parade. Since the 1930s, kids and their pets have participated in this parade, which has included everything from horses, dogs, and goats to badgers, chickens, and baby coyotes. More than 8,000 people watch and participate in the annual Pet Parade. Given the sheer number and variety of these animals, this seems like the perfect situation to play road apple roulette (if you’re not familiar with this gambling game, see below).

Somewhat reluctant lobster races

Not satisfied with a mere pet parade, the City of Bar Harbor, Maine brings out its pedigree lobsters to race against time and each other. People even place bets and egg the lobsters on, though the animals don’t quite know what’s going on. (And why would they?) Some go forward, some stay put, and some leave the track entirely (these probably are afraid the race might be followed by a Lobster Fest).

Marshmallow fights turn violent

No animals involved here. Just fights for wimps. The people of Ocean Beach, California celebrate by chucking marshmallows at each other. Though in previous years the fight has gotten out of control and become violent (according to www.dailyca.org), it has recently calmed down and is once again a place for fun. This brings to mind two questions: how do you get violent with marshmallows, and do they make s’mores with them afterward?

Boom Box Parade

For the past 30 years, Willimantic, Connecticut has hosted an annual Boom Box Parade on July 4. Why boom boxes? Well, it was a matter of necessity: In 1986, no marching bands were available to perform in a Memorial Day parade, so the town had to get creative. Since the town’s first boom box parade – which happened on the Fourth of July rather than Memorial Day – thousands of people have celebrated Independence Day by wearing red, white, and blue and carrying a radio tuned to WILI. I knew there was a reason to save my old boom box.

Strange pairing of red storm trooper and boom box

Computer Trap Shooting

Only in Kentucky can you find the great Fourth of July tradition of shooting obsolete electronic devices. Participants donate their old computers and Kentuckians with guns go to town blowing up every piece of circuit board and screen they see. What a great way to let out all your technology-related anger, but this sounds more dangerous than even shooting off fireworks.

Tug of war - heavy weight feud extraordinaire

This is not your run of the mill tug of war. Anything but regular in the towns of Bolinas and Stinson Beach. Every Fourth of July, the two towns reignite a feud, pulling a rope back and forth across the Bolinas Channel that separates them with both men’s and women’s competitions. But this a no small skirmish. Bolinas apparently has a 200-pound weight minimum and has fed its participants whale blubber meat in the past to heighten (and widen) their advantage. Evidently, no holds are barred. On separate occasions, Stinson has previously utilized 500-pound Samoans, the UC Berkeley rowing team, the San Francisco Golden Gate rugby team and a Jeep to pull them to victory.

Road Apple Roulette

No need to describe this one, although it’s better than road kill roulette. Residents of Hailey, Idaho gather each year to play this game in which participants buy squares (from the 10,000 squares) of the annual Fourth of July parade’s path, complete with horses that drop “road apples” along the way. If these “apples” land in the square you bought, your name goes in a drum, and you can win big in prizes.

Just a normal Fourth of July, not really

So, I guess the moral of this story is that here in Laguna, we’re not as madcap as we think. Apparently, we’re pretty tame (except for our holiday crowd and traffic) and traditional in our Fourth of July fireworks celebration, but it’s never normal, it’s always nothing short of spectacular. Happy Fourth of July!