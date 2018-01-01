Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Maggi likes this crazy head. She noticed it, and so did several of our readers.

Janene Freita was on it, first thing. Kudos also go out to Kristen Purll, Dustin Bainbridge, Karen Feuer Schwager, Claudia Redfern, Pamela Cooper (who had the inside scoop as it’s at her in-law’s home!).

Did you know where to find this in Laguna?

Maggi promises another photo mystery coming up on Friday. Stay tuned!

Click on photo for a larger image

This expressive head sculpture can be found on Manzanita Street