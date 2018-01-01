Time Defiance Fitness announces transition to an at-home training approach

After fourteen years of providing personalized training to the Laguna Beach community at its Broadway Street location, Time Defiance Fitness has announced that it will soon transition to an at-home training approach.

While training sessions will now take place from the comfort of clients’ homes, Dr. Jack Lynn will continue to personalize exercise regimens based on the medical conditions of each client, focusing on increasing flexibility, improved balance, and maximal muscle toning. Dr. Lynn bases his personal training approach on over 24 years of practicing surgery, orthopedics, and pain and rehabilitation medicine, and over 21 years of personal training experience.

Submitted photo

Dr. Jack Lynn, of Time Defiance Fitness

Time Defiance Fitness elevates personal training to the next level by focusing on each client as an individual. Deeply attuned to the needs of the mature population, Dr. Jack Lynn draws upon decades of orthopedics and rehabilitation medicine experience to develop personalized, medically-backed fitness regimens.

Time Defiance Fitness is committed to offering unrivaled personal training and believes this new approach will enable wider outreach to the Laguna Beach community.

Time Defiance Fitness will also be changing its phone number to (949) 510-0863. The Time Defiance Fitness website will remain www.tdfit.com.