City seeks input from residents on Cliff Drive to High Drive Stairway replacement

On Wednesday, July 11 at 5 p.m., the City of Laguna Beach is hosting an onsite public workshop to gather public input on the proposed design of a stairway replacement. The stairway is located near Diver’s Cove and extends from Cliff Drive to High Drive.

If you are unable to attend the meeting and would like to provide comments, please contact Alpha Santos at (949) 497-0729 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .