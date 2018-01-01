Clarification regarding summer parking program for residents with permits

Summer is here, bringing with it the summer parking program, which began on Friday, June 29, and runs through Labor Day. This means the free parking in Lot 11 (Forest/Laguna Canyon Lot) ends, and everyone has to pay to park in that lot.

Shopper/resident parking permits will not be valid in Lot 11 or Lot 10 (Christmas Tree lot) until after Labor Day. Shopper/resident parking permits will also not be valid in the on-street metered spaces on Laguna Canyon Road and the Frontage Road, except for the metered spaces adjacent to the dog park where the permits will continue to be valid.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Parking meters

Business parking permits will not be valid in the Glenneyre parking structure until after Labor Day.

The parking meters and parking lot pay stations in the greater downtown area, Laguna Canyon Road and Frontage Road, and the Glenneyre parking structure will require payment until 9 p.m. through Labor Day.

The parking meters in the rest of the city outside of the greater downtown area will continue to require payment only until 7 p.m.

The Aliso Beach county parking lots will continue to require payment until 10 p.m.

The Canyon Acres resident permit parking program also went into effect on Friday, June 29 and runs through Labor Day.