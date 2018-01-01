Let’s send eight-year-old ‘RJ’ to Summer Camp

Tony’s Treehouse charity is working to raise $525 for RJ’s Summer Day Camp. RJ is an eight year old boy who is the oldest of his siblings and is full of adventure. He is known to be the “helper” of his family, even when times get tough.

Losing his younger brother to SIDS, he had to grow up faster than planned. Although, with the love of his family, they pulled through these tough times together and focused on what really matters, family.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo from website

Becky with some of the happy kids who benefit from Tony’s Treehouse

Tony’s Treehouse would love to help RJ have a fun-filled summer and send him to camp because he has never been. The Boys & Girls Club atmosphere is where he will be able to play outdoors, make friends, and connect with caring mentors.

If Tony’s Treehouse receives $400 for the tickets, plus donations to cover the remaining $125, RJ will get to enjoy the entire summer at the Club.

Being offered are packages of eight donated tickets to the Pageant of the Masters show on July 30 at 8:30 p.m. Seats are together in the upper Directors Tier, Side BB 64 – 78 at the Irvine Bowl in Laguna Beach. A generous individual, corporation, or organization is asked to buy all eight tickets for $400. 100 percent of this purchase will go toward funding RJ’s Summer Day Camp fees. He will be able to attend as many weeks as can be pay for, so any additional donations are welcome at www.TonysTreehouse.org.