Flyover on the Fourth: the Condor Squadron

Photos by Stephanie Young

Click on photos for larger images

On July Fourth at around 5:45 p.m., Laguna was treated to a flyover by the Condor Squadron. By flying in vintage WWII planes, these aviation enthusiasts honor the memory of those who have served our country.

One of the fleet’s main activities is performing memorial flights in restored North American Aviation AT-6/SNJ trainers originally flown during World War II.

This year the group flew south from Huntington Beach to San Clemente.

For more information, visit www.condorsquadron.org.