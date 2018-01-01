Fireworks forever? Talk about a bang for your buck!

Laguna Beach Fire Chief Mike Garcia tells Stu News that the sheer volume (in numbers and sound!) of fireworks on July 4 was the result of a trio of shows: the City show at 9 p.m., launched off Monument Point at Heisler Park, along with two displays organized by Emerald Bay, launched from a couple of barges.

Photo by Shanna Cuevas (from Facebook)

Spectacular – though the haziness didn’t allow for many great photos this year

The City spends about $32,000 for the show. The show is a long-standing city tradition to provide an alternative to private firework shows.

The fireworks display is not presently covered by any donations, although some time ago, for a couple of years, the show was covered or subsidized by donations from the Board of Realtors.