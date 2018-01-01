Do high heat and high surf for the next few days equal high anxiety? Not if you know your limitations

By DIANNE RUSSELL

As reported by Kai Bond, Captain of Marine Safety, 52 ocean rescues were made over the Fourth of July holiday. And the holiday could just be the start of a hectic and precarious time for both beachgoers and lifeguards. Over the next few days, not only is high heat predicted, but due to Hurricane Fabio, big surf is heading our way.

As reported by www.weather.com, the latest eastern Pacific hurricane, Fabio, is beginning to weaken, but will generate some swells that will reach Southern California.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Diver’s Cove

Capt. Bond says, “There will be five to eight foot waves with larger sets of swells until Friday night at 9 p.m. Along with the increased air and water temperature, it will be a busy time for everyone. It will be yellow flag with strong rip tides.”

At least at this point, he says, they will be at Level I staffing (which is staffing for summer), although they could employ extra lifeguards. However, they will be putting an extra rescue watercraft in the water in addition to the one they normally utilize.

As for precautions, Capt. Bond strongly advises beachgoers to check in with lifeguards and swim in front of an open lifeguard station. Most importantly, he says, “Know your limitations, and understand the ocean conditions.”

For further safety information, go to www.lagunabeachcity.net.