Brooks Street is in the news, and it’s not even Halloween…

As told to Mary Hurlbut by Steve Cohn

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Most Lagunans know that Brooks Street is famous for the amazing decorations that residents display during Halloween (and the candy they give out). But not nearly as many people realize that the street is also becoming famous for its Fourth of July Parade.

The sun smiled on happy faces at the Brooks Street parade on the Fourth

Here’s the history: the Brooks Street Fourth of July Parade came about when Howard Hills lived there back in 2007. Hills had heard about the one held down in South Laguna and felt one was needed for all the kids on his street – including games and pie-eating contests, along with decorating scooters, wagons and bikes.

Then in 2008, Mark Metherell, who grew up in Laguna and lived on Brooks, died in Iraq. It was decided to combine the paddle-out for Mark with the parade.

Over the years, the parade has grown and evolved with a flag raising ceremony at the Jensens’ home – Eric Jensen is a retired Navy pilot and has large flagpole in his front yard.

And so on Wednesday, decorated cars and golf carts and people (and animals) paraded down the street, followed by the paddle out to Second Reef and a huge potluck with neighbors afterwards.

You don’t get much more American than that!