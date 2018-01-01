International Hair Salon crosses the street from Hotel Laguna, where it has resided for 33 years

By MAGGI HENRIKSON

After 33 years, the International Hair Salon is crossing the street. Owner Noreen Goodman has proudly operated the business in the Hotel Laguna for all those years, and she would have liked to continue on there, but there is “so much uncertainty,” as she describes it, with the closing of the hotel and papering up of the adjacent businesses. Not exactly ideal for attracting summer clientele.

Goodman has found new footing for the salon at the Gregory Stevens location just across the street. “Gregory Stevens has been there 27 years, and has a good reputation in town,” Goodman said. “I was looking for a while – and he had one station available.”

In the nick of time for summer business, International Salon’s Noreen Goodman will launch at the new location – 540 S Coast Hwy – on Tuesday.

Click on photo for a larger image

Facebook photo

International Hair Salon’s Noreen Goodman

Goodman originally trained with the Sassoon brand artistic director 39 years ago. She’s a cutting and colorist specialist, always keeping up to date with the latest coloring techniques. Additionally, she’s a make-up and up-do specialist who always includes brow tinting with hair styling at no extra cost. She looks out for her client’s best features. “I try to make them feel special and beautiful,” she says.

The products she uses are the finest from Italy and Germany: Alfaparf, and Keune.

“I also do a lot of coloring for men,” she says. “Staying young, youthful.”

She adds, “It’s been nice to meet people from all over the world. I love learning about other cultures.”

Goodman is excited about the move to the new location. One nice feature is that there is underground parking available for free, for customers.

In celebration of the change, International Hair Salon is offering a sweet deal for new clients. Goodman will be giving a free conditioning treatment and gloss for hair – it smoothes and shines the hair beautifully (and is normally a $40 service).

Call (949) 212-8076 to book appointments.