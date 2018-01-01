Laguna Beach Seniors announces two new members to its Board of Directors

Laguna Beach Seniors is pleased to announce the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors. Joining the 12-member board are Renae Hinchey and Stephany Skenderian. Each has a strong desire to serve the needs of Laguna’s senior community and a passion and dedication to Laguna Beach Seniors’ ambitious “aging in place” initiative – Lifelong Laguna.

Renae Hinchey has served as the General Manager of Laguna Beach County Water District for eighteen years. Prior to this, she worked for the City of Anaheim and also Western Municipal Water for more than ten years. She has experience working for both public and private organizations throughout her career, including seven years with TRW and eight years with Southern California Gas Company. She holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration and a Lifetime Teaching Credential.

Stephany Skenderian grew up in Corning, NY and in 1976 received an Associate in Applied Sciences Degree in Dental Hygiene at Broome Community College in Binghamton, NY. Shortly after graduation, Stephany relocated to Southern California and practiced dental hygiene for over 40 years. Throughout her career, Stephany participated in various volunteer programs for underserved communities and mentored students who were interested in the field of dentistry.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Pictured left to right, Renae Hinchey and Stephany Skenderian

“We welcome both Renae and Stephany to a dedicated and talented board,” said Nadia Babayi, Laguna Beach Seniors executive director. “Our highest priority is to work with our local partner organizations to promote the ‘aging in place’ concept, and prepare for a growing population of older adults in Laguna.”

Located at 380 Third Street in downtown Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach Seniors at the Susi Q Senior Center operates independently as a 501c(3) nonprofit in collaboration with the City of Laguna Beach. Laguna Beach Seniors has been enhancing the lives of seniors for over 40 years. Mental health support, care management, recreational and educational classes, programs, activities and events are available and designed for seniors 55+ that promote independence, wellness and community. For more information, visit www.thesusiq.org.