Travel insurance policies and the English language: Not sure which is more confounding to me

By LYNETTE BRASFIELD

So I was planning a trip to New Zealand next January and decided to take out trip insurance. The older I get, the more aware I become of the fragility of life, and though so far I haven’t done too badly for my age (62), I have witnessed friends and family suffering every known medical condition (except perhaps housemaid’s knee: hat-tip here to Jerome K Jerome’s Three Men in a Boat, best book ever) – from hip surgery to strokes to serious cancer diagnoses.

So trip insurance seemed to make sense.

The small group tour company recommended World Nomads, and I paid for a policy within a week or so of booking the trip, as advised – nothing outrageous in terms of cost – and not one that covered cancellation for any reason, because those are wildly expensive.

But I felt good about taking that precaution, given that I’m normally one to throw caution to the winds (where it sometimes churns up a hurricane of unforeseen circumstances).

For once I was being sensible.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo courtesy Lynette Brasfield

Neither Bill nor I took out travel insurance when we traveled to Chilean Patagonia – lucky we didn’t wrench our ankles on this hike!

Well, long story short, as they say, though most people who say that really mean, “This is a very, very long story but I’ll make it just a tiny bit shorter for you, so be grateful, be quiet, and prepare to sacrifice the next twenty minutes of your life,” – I decided to cancel my trip for several reasons, the tipping point being the very recent cancer diagnosis of a close family member.

I realized that despite the possible basis for a claim – “the illness of a close family member” – that my claim might not be viable, because I have no idea, and neither does this person, how he will feel in January – we are indeed optimistic that all will be well.

By then it might indeed not be a valid reason to cancel the trip from an insurance company’s point of view, so yes indeed, why would World Nomads pay out?

But, whatever, this was my first experience with travel insurance, so I posed the question to the agent – did I have a claim?

I find myself in Bizarro world

This was the response, which confounded me. I was In Bizarro world!

If you would like to provide documentation, such as a cancelled air itinerary, showing your trip has been cancelled and documentation that you received a full refund for all of your travel arrangements, we will further review your request.

What? If I had received a full refund (which I hadn’t), why would I ask the insurance company to pay for my financial loss, when there hadn’t been one?

I thought perhaps the representative meant to say “documentation that you didn’t receive a full refund” so I sent off that information.

Only to receive this response:

When we are looking at making an exception to the 10 day free look period (Here I had no clue what the rep was talking about) there is certain documentation we must have. First, we have to confirm that you cancelled your travel arrangements. You have provided this documentation.

Secondly, we have to confirm that you no longer have any insurable risk (that you have been refunded in full – made whole again if you will for the amount of money you originally spent.) (I WASN’T refunded in full – hence my claim, or question regarding the validity of my claim.)

Based on the information you have provided, you have not received a full refund of your travel arrangements. If we do not receive documentation of that we are obligated to keep the policy in effect and therefore allow you the opportunity to file a claim against the plan – whether you choose to or not. (?????)

And then she repeated:

That being said, if you are able to provide documentation that you received a full refund from Active Adventures, Vayama.com and United in the future (I can’t, because I didn’t), we will be happy to review it.

And again, review to what end??

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Lynette Brasfield

Foolishly, I didn’t take out travel insurance in Alaska either – and I could quite easily have been eaten by a bear!

Well, I mentioned in my email response to the rep that I would like to write a story in Stu News about the pros and cons of travel insurance, especially given this interesting little quirk, and I received a lovely, thoughtful email from one of World Nomad’s top guys, headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Phil Sylvester.

I won’t bore you with the correspondence, but he agreed that the wording was “confusing” and suggested I contact claims again. I might have a possible case, he said.

But as I said to Phil, I had already gathered that my reason for cancelling might be too flimsy for me to be reimbursed, based on the small print in the policy, and I was okay with that. I wasn’t trying to squeeze them for a refund.

It would have been fine, I told Phil, if the rep had said, “Thank you, but unfortunately this particular situation isn’t covered – see clauses x, y and z.”

It’s all about the words for me

I simply couldn’t let the obfuscating language – intentional or otherwise – go without comment.

And so I commented. And now I’ve written about it.

I don’t ascribe nefarious reasons to World Nomads either – they are highly respected and seem to do a great job for most of their customers. Nor, as I told Phil, do I want that particular representative to get into any trouble.

Just – why on earth would I have to prove that I’d been fully refunded for my travel plans in order for the company to pay out…what?

Oh well. Post-Christmas staycation it is, and I’m a little poorer than I’d hoped to be. Not the end of the world. Happy travels, everyone!