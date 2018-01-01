Theatre Camp at No Square: What are you doing this summer?

How to be cool this summer? Sing, dance, act, perform with friends! A two-week summer musical theatre camp for young performers (ages 5-18) begins July 23 at No Square Theatre. The camp, open to beginning, intermediate, and advanced skill levels, will culminate in the performance of a fully staged Broadway-style showcase on August 4 and 5.

A fun-filled experience for kids who love to perform, presented in a positive and nurturing environment, Square Roots is directed by Ella Wyatt. With a BA in theatre (specializing in acting and directing), Ella also holds a teaching credential and brings years of experience in dozens of youth productions.

Music director for Square Roots is David Jayden Anthony, also a credentialed veteran of musical theatre for youngsters.

The program is limited to 60 participants, and sessions are grouped by age:

--Ages 5-8 meets from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (3 hours) – $270

--Ages 9-13 meets from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (4 hours plus lunch) – $350

--Ages 14-18 meets 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (5 hours plus lunch) – $400

Participants must commit to the entire schedule unless the director has granted permission in advance. Less than full participation may limit opportunities for leading or featured roles.

Performances will take place on August 4 and 5 at 2:30 p.m.

Classes take place at No Square Theatre is in Historic Legion Hall, 384 Legion Street, two blocks south of the High School. The registration form is available online at www.nosquare.org.

No Square Theatre is dedicated to providing a safe, positive environment for its students and creative staff. Part of that is requiring all participants in all programs be properly immunized. Please read No Square’s policy on the matter on its website, and refer to your health care provider or the Centers for Disease Control for additional information.

For additional information on events, auditions, classes, and to purchase tickets, visit www.nosquare.org.