Suzanne Redfearn’s Photo-Letter Art and Haiku Poetry workshop melds art and literature at the Sawdust

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Lisa Hughes Anderson

What are the criteria for judging whether a workshop has achieved its goal? In the case of Suzanne Redfearn’s workshop Photo-Letter Art and Haiku Poetry this past Monday at the Sawdust grounds, I’d say that if 70 people join in the fun, and supplies run out, that’s a colossal success!

Redfearn, who (along with Lojo Simon) is one of Laguna Beach’s two 2018/19 Poet Laureates, came up with the idea of a workshop that blended both art and literature in a unique way – and she created the prototype for Sawdust.

“I wanted to have some sort of literary element at the festivals, so we are hosting four Photo-Letter Art and Haiku Poetry workshops at the Sawdust,” Redfearn says. “The idea is for people to ‘Leave with a little literary love from Laguna.’”

Redfearn’s favorite photo from the workshop, Cameron

Once the workshop opened, there was a steady stream of people asking questions about what was going on, and seldom did they pass up the opportunity to “create.”

For the photo-letter art, the idea was for a participant to pick a background – an 8 x 10 inch photograph, then pick a saying or sayings (or something of one’s own choosing) from a template, then pick the alphabetical letters (which were small Laguna photos, again awesome) to glue onto the background. The combination of elements resulted in inspiring pieces.

I, for one, welcomed the opportunity to use a glue stick (the last time I used glue, it was a thick, white paste housed in a jar and one could snack on it). But that was just part of the fun. Having access to miniature photos of the beautiful places in Laguna turned into an amazing collage of my favorite spots.

(L-R) Suzanne’s son & daughter, Joe and Halle, Suzanne, Lisa Hughes Anderson

Local photographer and poet Lisa Hughes Anderson joined Redfearn (and her daughter Halle) to assist the participants (and take these wonderful photos).

Anderson says, “It was so much fun to help the community and visitors alike embrace their creative sides and walk away with a piece of art representing our amazing Laguna Beach. What I enjoyed the most was the way the project brought people together as they worked side by side; families with young children, 40 something siblings, friends all in their twenties, everyone catching up as they created personal messages or captured their names in found art photos.”

Anderson continues, “Several of the many highlights for me were when the adult brother of LBHS College and Career Counselor Lynn Gregory exclaimed, ‘I haven’t had this much fun since fingerprinting in Kindergarten!’ Several international visitors were excited to bring their personalized Laguna Beach art gifts back to places like Puerto Rico and Japan! We also heard from teachers who were excited to take this concept back to their classrooms and pass on the passion.”

Post event, Redfearn commented on the evening, “Our idea was to bring a literary element to the Sawdust and for it to tie in with art and Laguna Beach. I asked four local artists (April Brian, Iris Bourne, Lisa Hughes Anderson, and Helen Polins-Jones) to contribute their talent to create backgrounds and photo-letters of our beautiful city, and the results were amazing.”

Yo, a visiting student from Japan, is here for eight months, learning English at UC Irvine. His sign YES YOU CAN was for his girlfriend back in Japan.

She continues, “But more spectacular was seeing the creative and unique ways the participants used those elements to create their keepsakes. A friend once told me every piece of art is a capsule of individual creative energy, and that is exactly how it felt.

“Trust Your Wings, Blessed, Feel Alive, Dare to Defy, Be the Change, Yes You Can, Enjoy and Relax, What if you Dare to Aspire, Be Kind...A few of the words people chose to write. I went home with my heart full.”

If Redfearn’s intention was for everyone to leave with a little literary love from Laguna Beach, she surpassed her goal, because everyone left with a lot of literary love!