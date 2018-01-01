Laguna’s super band, 133, will rock ‘n’ roll at Mozambique on Monday night

Laguna Beach’s “super band”, the 133 Band, will perform at Mozambique as part of its monthly residency at the popular venue on Monday, July 9. The show will kick off at 7 p.m. and will be free to attend, says band manager Clay Berryhill.

133 was formed a few years ago by local tech entrepreneur and musician Clay Berryhill to write and record original music together for his “docuality film” project, “133: The Road to Laguna.” Since then, the band has performed one hundred plus live shows together, including at the Stu News-sponsored “Rock For The Cause” to benefit Friendship Shelter the last two years.

Submitted photo

Laguna’s 133 Band hanging out in the Canyon, which has served as creative inspiration for the group

If it’s anything like previous 133 shows, Monday night’s concert will feel a lot like a Laguna reunion with friends, with lots of smiles and dancing to some of the best bluesy rock in all of Orange County.

Monday night’s show will feature “the full band,” according to Berryhill, including Jason Feddy, Nick Hernandez, Poul Pedersen, Steve & Beth Fitchet Wood, Alan Deremo, Frank Cotinola, Bob Hawkins and Berryhill.

Fore more information on the band, visit www.facebook.com/the133band.

Mozambique is located at 1740 S Coast Hwy.