Coastal Eddy a gallery presents “Another Happening Show” by Richard White, opening on Sunday, July 15

Coastal Eddy a gallery is thrilled to present the art of Richard White in “Another Happening Show.” Although Richie left too soon in February of 2015, what still remains is his body of work that ranges from large scale public art, fired in place performances, figurative works, as well as drawings.

The show runs from July 15 - August 15. The opening, “Celebrating everything Richie,” will be held on Sunday, July 15 from 2 until 5 p.m.

His legacy is fixed among his many hundreds of students he shared his vast knowledge with from 1998-2015 at Saddleback College. His last focus was on his body of work, “Lenses”, large-scale plates. This work was directly inspired by his participation in several multidisciplinary (jazz, spoken word, painting, sculpting) performances, titled Happening/Unhappening, the premise being that jazz and art share a nonverbal “commonality of being in the moment.”

Reccurring themes and symbolism are also part of this work, and the show will emphasize the meaning and origins a la Richard. It will be a happening, so RSVP to (949) 715-4113.

Coastal eddy a gallery, the only ceramic art gallery in Laguna Beach, is located at 1417 S Coast Hwy.

For more information, go to

www.coastaleddyagallery.com.