Tip-A-Cop fundraiser will help raise money for Special Olympics on Saturday, July 28 at Ruby’s

Laguna Beach Police Department employees will be volunteering their time in conjunction with Special Olympics athletes to work alongside Ruby’s Diner restaurant staff to help raise money for the Special Olympics Orange County Region at a Tip-A-Cop® fundraiser. The fundraiser will take place on Saturday, July 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Ruby’s Diner located at 30622 E. Pacific Coast Highway.

The Laguna Beach Police Department, along with the international law enforcement community, has a longstanding relationship with the Special Olympics. Police officers partner with area restaurants to hold Special Olympics Fundraisers on specific dates, hosted by one or more restaurants. Officers and Special Olympics athletes meet and greet customers, help take orders and deliver drinks and food orders, while interacting with restaurant guests.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo from archives

Sgt Jim Cota is great at serving the community in every possible way

Customers are encouraged to “tip the cop” for their service in the form of a tax deductible donation, 100 percent of which will go to the Special Olympics program. This is in addition to the customary tip left for the restaurant’s server for their service.

There will be an exotic car display which will include Lamborghinis, Peganis, McLarens and Porsches. The Police Department will also have a police car, police motorcycle, police K-9 unit, drone demonstration, face painting station and a balloon artist on site for this event. The community can enjoy great food, interact with some of Laguna Beach’s ‘Finest’ and Special Olympics athletes while supporting a great cause.

Special Olympics relies on fundraisers for the many services it provides to our Special Olympics Athletes.

Events are held annually in more than 170 countries for people with intellectual disabilities. More than 3.1 million athletes of all ages are involved in these Special Olympics programs. The Laguna Beach Police Department is very proud to be able to play a small part in promoting Special Olympics and providing opportunities for the athletes to train, compete, have fun, and become productive and respected members of society.

For more information, contact Lieutenant Joe Torres at (949) 497-0330 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .