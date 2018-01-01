Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Lovely lemons dressing up an otherwise boring mechanical unit..now that’s making lemonade!

Maggi asked where, and first on it was John Walker. Other observant readers included Kristen Purll, Christine Shields, Robyn Sherain, Wendy Pearce, Ina Inouye Wu, and Lindsay Smith-Rosales.

Did you know where to find this in Laguna?

Maggi promises another photo mystery coming up on Friday. Stay tuned!

Click on photo for a larger image

Life gave us lemons – on Wendt Terrace, near Thalia