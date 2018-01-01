With My Own Two Hands Foundation holds fifth annual Red Carpet Documentary screening on July 15

The Fifth Annual Red Carpet Documentary Screening for With My Own Two Hands Foundation will take place on July 15 from 5 - 8 p.m. Tickets are $125 - $150.

With My Own Two Hands is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Laguna Beach that is dedicated to providing sustainable solutions for projects in Africa that benefit children in need.

With My Own Two Hands supports water and agricultural projects that fund education and create self-reliant projects and communities to more than 3,000 people in Kenya. Host of the event is Stan Verrett, ESPN host/anchor of SportsCenter. The event features Red Carpet photos, special guests, hors d’oeuvres, silent and live auction items, guest speakers and live performers.

For more information and tickets, visit www.withmyown2hands.org

The Red Carpet Documentary takes place at The Port Theater, 2905 E Coast Highway, Corona del Mar.