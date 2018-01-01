LBPD drone program launches, takes off in a big way (starting with finding a lost dog, in true Laguna style)

By SUZIE HARRISON

Laguna Beach Police Department has some new recruits that are creating quite a buzz in law enforcement. Manned by licensed pilots who don’t ride in the cockpit, remote-controlled drones Air 1, Air 2 and Air 3 are the newest crime and safety agents deployed at LBPD.

“As far as we know, we’re the first police department in OC to use drones,” said LBPD Sgt George Ramos, watch commander, who pilots the program. Corporal Thom Spratt and Officer Mike Short are the other pilots on the three-man team.

“He [Ramos] was the right person to lead the program,” Capt Jeff Calvert explained. “I tapped him because he was already a pilot and had the FAA certifications, and that was something we needed to get our Certificate of Authorization.”

“All three of us are trained to fly. We practice and practice, so we all have a lot of fly time,” Sgt Ramos said.

LBPD started researching the drone program in October and launched it in January with months of intensive training in order to obtain a federal Certificate of Authorization (COA) from the FAA. Most of December and January were spent on hours of training.

“Initially they sent me to a drone expo in San Jose to talk with agencies that already had programs. I learned that it really is the future for law enforcement,” Sgt Ramos said. “It’s an excellent tool to save man hours and to protect officers and the public.”

Ramos said he came back from the expo really excited about the seemingly endless possibilities.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBPD

LBPD is the first police department in Orange County to launch an Unmanned Aerial System (UAS). Using its three drones, LBPD can search miles of hillside and wilderness area quietly and efficiently in just minutes to help locate lost persons and protect our community from dangerous fire hazards.

“A drone as far as the FAA is considered is an aircraft, just like any other manned aircraft,” Sgt Ramos said. “We are allowed to fly in what’s considered class G airspace, which is uncontrolled, and we have authorization to fly in some controlled air spaces.”

Their first mission was very fitting for Laguna Beach.

“We had not used the drones on a mission until March. I think it was to look for a lost dog. Yes, it was for a lost dog,” Sgt Ramos said (the dog was found).

Since then LBPD has used drones on search warrants, as well as to look for unlawful campsites in the canyons, fire areas, and traffic accidents to mention a few applications.

To do the same surveillance using a helicopter is cost prohibitive.

“When we call the County to send over a helicopter it costs $600 to $800 an hour. The actual operational costs for these drones are less than a dollar an hour,” Sgt Ramos said.

“As an organization we are always looking for enforcement multipliers to help us enforce the law and provide a better quality of life for our citizens,” Capt Jeff Calvert said. “And using the drones has really expanded our resources exponentially. We essentially have a helicopter program now without the exorbitant costs.”

LBPD has three different drones each with its own purpose, utility, and mission. Air 1 is a Matrice 210. It’s the largest drone with the most capabilities and a workhorse when it comes to any major operations. Air 2 is a Phantom 4 Pro and has been used most in the field thus far. The smallest is a bright red DJI Mavic Air used for inside surveillance. Small but mighty, it can basically fit in the palm of a hand.

The largest of the drones has a hand-tilt zoom camera and it’s also got a thermal imaging and FLIR system.

“The thermal camera, what it will help us do is locate heat sources, even in the dark,” Sgt Ramos said. “Outside, it allows us to find somebody hiding under a car and definitely trees and bushes, but mostly it’s used for missing hikers. If we’re looking for a mountain lion or coyotes, those will show up fairly clear with the thermal.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBPD

LBPD’s drone program’s first mission was finding a missing dog

Capt Calvert elaborated on the capabilities of Air 1.

“We’re going to use that on red flag days. They’ll go set up in the canyon and do scans for any heat signatures,” Capt Calvert explained. “We used to have civilian personnel driving up and down the canyon looking for the same thing, but they don’t have the same view as the drone. One person using the drone can achieve what normally takes four or five people to do during the course of a shift.”

In other words, the drone can help fight fires before they start.

Air 3 is used to search interior spaces, buildings, and houses, and to clear the area.

“We can use the drone to go in ahead of us and clear the rooms as we go in. So when we get a burglary alarm and there’s an open door or open window, we can send the drone in first and search the house, or at least do a rough search, and then follow up with officers,” Sgt Ramos said. “If the criminal sees it, one of two things will happen; it will distract the criminal or he/she will see it, and knock it out of the air. Now we know there is a criminal in the room, so the risk is less. It can help protect the officers, and give us intelligence.”

Flying inside [a building] is part of what the pilots were trained to do during their intensive training program.

“In the past, if you had a barricaded suspect in a car or in a home you would send in the SWAT team, and you’re basically putting people’s lives at risk because you don’t know who is behind that door,” Capt Calvert said. “Now we can open a door and we can actually send a small drone in and get situational awareness on where the suspect may be, and determine whether the suspect is armed.”

Capt Calvert thinks LBPD will be ultimately using the Matrice/Air 1 the most because of its thermal imaging and payload capacity among other things.

“We used the Matrice to scan the area where the suspects took off and fled from the boat [that landed in Crystal Cove recently]. Four people had already been captured, but we sent the drone up to look for other people.”

It’s a fraction of the cost compared to older methods.

“We’re working with all our public safety partners in the City, assessing the programs, deciding how they can best be used,” Capt Calvert said.

“We want to be mindful of the community and the public [and reassure them] that this is not a tool that we’re using to look into people’s windows. It’s a tool to help us, and our job is to make to keep the officers safe and keep the community safe as well,” Capt Calvert said.

Most of the field personnel have been trained to be visual observers of the drones, while the pilot does the flight.

Right now, the mid-size or Air 2 is the one they’ve used the most, and mostly for accident scenes.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBPD

Air 2 (a DJI Phantom 4), takes off at sunset for a low light training mission

“We’ve taken it out to accident scenes. We can download all the photos and with the software you’ve got a 3-D photogrammetry, a measurement system that can precisely measure, so we don’t have to necessarily close the highway down,” Sgt Ramos noted. “Instead of taking hours, this way in five minutes we have 200 to 300 photos, we can download from the computer and do all our measurements right here, so we’re able to open the road up right away.”

And that actually was one of the big selling points, to be able to use it for major accident scenes and fatal accidents scenes.

“We can use it for accident reconstruction, search and rescue,” Capt Calvert added. “If we have an active shooter we could use it for an active shooter response.

“The biggest advantage is that it gives us the ability to go where officers can’t go. Whether it’s a natural disaster or a bomb threat – it’s fundamentally changing how we are responding to calls now.”

He says that the middle drone takes only a couple minutes to be ready, so it can be quickly on scene. The larger one, once it is on scene, probably takes about five minutes and then it is in the air, and the small one takes almost no time to be operational.

“We used ours in the last fire that we had in the canyon, when it was over, to survey the area, but we don’t [deploy] manned and unmanned aircraft at same time, we stay on the ground,” Sgt Ramos said.

The drones land on their own helipad, size appropriate for each one.

“Say you’re flying and you lose sight of it for whatever reason – here’s a great feature, all of them have a “return to home button”…so the GPS will bring it back to your location and the camera will fine tune it to land right where it took off,” Sgt Ramos said.

After summer the LBPD plans on training more pilots. To date, the drones have been on 23 missions and counting.

“We’re on the cutting-edge of technology. We’ve taken a leadership role and a lot of other agencies are looking to us to see how we’re developing our program. So far it has been very successful,” Capt Calvert said.

“We are set with the three drones that we have now. We have a fully operational program and three pilots,” Sgt Ramos said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBPD

The view from Air 1 (a DJI Matrice 210), as it descends for a landing near the Lifeguard Headquarters at Main Beach

As for needing additional drones, Sgt Ramos said, “We shouldn’t need any more. As far as functionality, I think we have what we need. LBPD wants to have more pilots, probably around seven to 10 is my best guess.”

Capt Calvert said they wanted to introduce the drone program and roll it out to the public once everything was in place. He feels confident that now’s a perfect time.

“We wanted to make sure the community is comfortable with the program and to ensure the public that we have strict policies in place,” Capt Calvert said.