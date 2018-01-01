Dianne’s Creature Feature

Don’t mess with a fierce female Tarantula Hawk

By DIANNE RUSSELL

“Just lie down and start screaming,” that’s the advice Justin Schmidt, entomologist and author of The Sting of the Wild, gives to anyone unfortunate enough to have been stung by a tarantula hawk. Although it lasts for only three to five minutes, Schmidt says, “The pain is instantaneous, electrifying, excruciating, and totally debilitating.”

Tarantula hawks are a tribe of spider wasps (Pompilidae) belonging to the genera Pepsis and Hemipepsis. Each species of this tribe is specialized in hunting a different spider species. They are widely known as tarantula hawks because of their capability to overpower tarantulas.

Tarantula hawk’s sting is not lethal, but you may want to die

According to www.nhm.ac.uk.com, its sting ranks second on Schmidt’s pain index, beaten only by the South American bullet ant. (Yes, Schmidt has his own pain index; he’s been stung by over 150 species of insects.)

And the screaming doesn’t stop there. The method by which the female tarantula hawk provides an “all you can eat” spider buffet for her maturing kids is even more shriek-worthy. Read on for the great reveal later in this article…You can’t make this stuff up (well someone has, Mother Nature, and she doesn’t pull any punches).

Thanks to Lenny Vincent, the Spider-Man, the more I learn about insects, the more I respect the female gender. In almost every insect species, the female is the heavy lifter, and only female wasps (and bees) sting. For the female tarantula hawk, that makes perfect sense, since she brings home the bacon, or in this case, the tarantula. However, the method by which she does it isn’t for the faint of heart. And are the kids grateful? I doubt it.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo submitted by Lenny Vincent

Formidable stinger of female tarantula hawk

Interestingly, she’s able to choose the sex of her offspring. Female babies come from fertilized eggs, the males from unfertilized eggs, and the mom can select the sex by allowing stored sperm to fertilize an egg of her choice. Pretty nifty.

But she has a lot of responsibility. What mother guarantees three meals a day until their child’s maturation? Granted, she doesn’t have to cook any of them, but she’s still a fierce provider in every way.

Males are frat boys

The males, on the other hand, spend their days sipping nectar from flowers, chasing other males, and mating with females. Sounds suspiciously like college boys, sipping beer, rabble rousing with their buds, and coupling at frat parties.

Okay, let the wailing begin! Exactly how does the female tarantula hawk hunt and gather this take-out, or in her case, this take-in menu? Since only one spider provides the “growing years” meal, it makes sense that the bigger the tarantula, the bigger the meal, and the larger the hawk that it feeds. (The males are smaller, and for mating purposes, it doesn’t matter, so she feeds the big ones to the females, who obviously need the nourishment more than the lazy males.)

Click on photo for larger image

Photo submitted by Lenny Vincent

Don’t be frightened by their appearance, tarantulas are harmless to humans

Surprisingly, the female hawk provides each babe with only one spider. How does this “unwitting caretaker,” as Schmidt calls the poor tarantula, end up as a feast?

According to www.wired.com, the tarantula hawk is an extremely effective hunter. Only one in 400 battles ends in a hawk’s death. Although tarantulas are harmless to humans, they do have massive fangs that can harm a hawk.

In a David and Goliath battle, the tarantula hawk wins

The female tarantula hawk is a master strategist. Once she zeroes in on a tarantula, she advances and retreats repeatedly (trying to find a weak spot) until she gets in underneath, flips it over and then stings, which instantly paralyzes the spider. She then drags it to her burrow or back to the tarantula’s own den (adding insult to injury, a home invasion of the worst kind). A tarantula hawk is able to drag a spider weighing as much as eight times her own weight.

Once safe in the burrow, she lays a single egg on the spider, then seals the entrance to the burrow. If that’s not bad enough, here comes the gross part. In three or four days, when the egg hatches into a larva, it digs into the spider’s abdomen and starts eating the still paralyzed spider, focusing on its non-essential tissues to keep it alive for as long as possible (sometimes weeks). Yikes. Per www.thoughtco.com, they save the heart for last. Eventually, the offspring emerges from the spider as an adult and will survive on nectar.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo from About Animals

Tarantula Hawk dragging live, paralyzed tarantula back to burrow

Not surprisingly, tarantula hawks don’t need to be fearful of predators. They have few natural predators, and there are no reports of animals being dumb enough to go after them.

Considering all that female goes through for the survival of her offspring, they have a relatively short life span. Males live up to two months, females a little longer. However, they do seem to make the most of it. Because they feed on nectar, they consume fermented fruits when available, and often get to the point where they can hardly fly. (www.aboutanimals.com)

Tarantula hawks know how to party

That’s just what we need, a bunch of drunk tarantula hawks, cruising around looking for a fight, though we only need to be wary of the females. So, how do you tell the difference? Males have straight antennae and those on the females are curved. Also, the males have seven articulating exoskeleton segments, and the females have only six.

The only problem is that you have to get up close and personal to tell the difference. Probably, not a good idea, unless you want to end up on the ground screaming for your life, or your death.